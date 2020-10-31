Human Machine Interface Market 2020Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2024

“Human Machine Interface Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Human Machine Interface market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

The Pharmaceutical Sector is Expected to Witness Significant Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period

– The pharmaceutical industry has been increasingly adopting automation, owing to various factors, such as demand for more production and better efficiency. Moreover, companies have been adopting philosophies, such as lean manufacturing and six sigma, which increase the emphasis on efficiency.

– Technology combined with automation can drive for better output and efficiency of the manufacturing process. The impact of automation can be seen in the current trend of the pharmaceutical industry of using high-precision contamination-free minimal human-interaction machines. This augments the need for automated solutions, particularly with respect to remote monitoring processes, thereby, increasing the demand for HMI solutions.

– According to a report by Torreya Partners and Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the pharmaceutical industry is expected to witness a CAGR of around 150-200% in different countries. Such huge growth may catalyze the human machine interface industry.

– In addition to that, ‘defect identification’ is one of the major inspections in the pharmaceutical and chemical industry and it is implemented for ensuring the quality of products, avoiding a mix-up of medicines during packaging, labeling print verification, barcoding, color recognition, etc. which are being automated to increase efficiency, owing to which HMI systems are expected to grow.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Register the Highest CAGR

– Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a higher growth rate, compared to other regions, because of the increase in disposable income and an increase in population. In this region, China and Japan are the manufacturing hubs of the pieces of equipment required for the human interface machine. On the same side, in India manufacturing has emerged as one of the high-growth sectors. ‘Make in India’ program places India on the world map as a manufacturing hub and gives global recognition to the Indian economy.

– According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation, the manufacturing sector of India has the potential to reach USD 1 trillion by 2025 and India is expected to rank among the top three growth economies and manufacturing destination of the world by the year 2020.

Market Overview:

The global human machine interface market was valued at USD 3.36 billion in 2018, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 6.56 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 10.3%, over the forecast period (2019-2024). The human interface machine is supported by the growth of the Industry 4.0. This rise of new digital industrial technology is having an affirmative impact on this industry.

– The manufacturing industry remains a key driver for economic growth, societal wealth, and improved standard of living. On the same time, the manufacturing industry is focusing on increasing efforts for lowering their expenses in the numerous businesses and this effort is propelling the growth of the global human machine interface (HMI) market.

– The presence of a considerable number of solution providers and increasing high-end production activities, like chatbots and digital assistants, driving the HMI market. Nowadays, chatbots are combined with BigData to provide more assistance to the end user. The demand for these chatbots in the service industry is acting as a positive outlook for the human machine interface market.

– On the contrary side, the automated equipment requires higher capital expenditure, when compared to a manual system. Moreover, skilled labors are required for the proper functioning and operating those machines, which result in an increase in total cost.

– In September 2018, Siemens AG introduced assistant systems that visualize the dynamic processes that bring the energy transition to the power grid and provide targeted recommendations for actions to optimize the grids and prevent blackouts. Key Manufacturers Like

