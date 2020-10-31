Functional Printing Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2024

“Functional Printing Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Functional Printing market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Inkjet Printing to Significantly Drive the Market Growth
– Inkjet technology’s first primary application was the production of cost-effective office and graphic arts printers, which has grown into a multi-billion-dollar market. The proliferation of technology has led it to enter into other markets, such as product decoration, the fabrication of flat panel display devices, biochip production, and printable electronics. These, along with other applications, are important if the industry has to sustain healthy growth.
– The adoption of inkjet printing is growing because it offers significant advantages across various supply chains. The developments shown at Drupa, the largest printing equipment exhibition in the world are expected to further accelerate widespread adoption. Besides, with the increasing demand for 3D printing, this technology is expected to expand globally.
– Furthermore, the adoption of cut-sheet inkjet printers is very likely to lead to a virtuous cycle of application and page volume expansion. This technology exists, along with various other printing technologies, but its rapid turnaround times, flexibility in productivity, and ability to print variable data, while offering attractive profit margins, is making inkjet a tool that print-service providers and in-plant printing operations require.
North America is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share
– The increasing demand for near-field communication (NFC) in North America is expected to drive the market in the region. With smartphone technology changing at a fast pace, mobile phones are considered as the primary option for the payments. As payments are easier and hassle-free with the presence of NFC chip on the smartphone, it has been chosen by the majority of people who want to perform a transaction from their handheld devices.
– Moreover, the growth in the retail industry in the region is likely to boost the use of RFID tags, thereby fueling the market growth. RFID automates the tracking of merchandise throughout the retail supply chain, from the warehouse to the store floor, replacing the process of employees scanning products manually.
– As the cost of RFID has fallen dramatically, an RFID tag was initially priced at about USD 1 in 2003 and is roughly 10 cents presently, retailers are starting to upgrade to the technology to access an item-level view of their in-store and online inventory.
Study objectives of Functional Printing Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Functional Printing market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Functional Printing market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Functional Printing market trends that influence the global Functional Printing market
Detailed TOC of Functional Printing Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Low Cost and High-speed Manufacturing
4.3.2 Simplified Additive Manufacturing and a Wide Range of Substrates
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Existing Technologies are not Suitable for Electronic Printing
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Material
5.1.1 Substrates
5.1.2 Inks
5.2 By Printing Technology
5.2.1 Inkjet Printing
5.2.2 Screen Printing
5.2.3 Gravure Printing
5.2.4 Flexography
5.2.5 Other Printing Technologies
5.3 By Application
5.3.1 Sensor
5.3.2 Display
5.3.3 Lighting
5.3.4 Battery
5.3.5 Photovoltaic
5.3.6 RFID Tags
5.3.7 Other Applications
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 South America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Avery Dennison Corporation
6.1.2 BASF SE
6.1.3 Blue Spark Technologies
6.1.4 E Ink Holdings Inc.
6.1.5 Eastman Kodak Company Ltd
6.1.6 Enfucell Oy
6.1.7 GSI Technologies LLC
6.1.8 Isorg
6.1.9 Mark Andy Inc.
6.1.10 ALTANA AG
6.1.11 AGFA – Gevaent Corporation
6.1.12 Ceradrop – MGI Group
6.1.13 Nanosolar Inc.
6.1.14 Novaled AG
6.1.15 Optomec Inc.
6.1.16 Toppan Forms Co. Ltd
6.1.17 Toyo Ink Sc Holding Co. Ltd
6.1.18 Vorbeck Materials Corporation
6.1.19 Xennia Technology Limited
6.1.20 Xaar PLC
6.1.21 CEMITEC (Multidisciplinary Centre of Technology for Industry)
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
