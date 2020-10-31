Functional Printing Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2024

“Functional Printing Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Functional Printing market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Inkjet Printing to Significantly Drive the Market Growth

– Inkjet technology’s first primary application was the production of cost-effective office and graphic arts printers, which has grown into a multi-billion-dollar market. The proliferation of technology has led it to enter into other markets, such as product decoration, the fabrication of flat panel display devices, biochip production, and printable electronics. These, along with other applications, are important if the industry has to sustain healthy growth.

– The adoption of inkjet printing is growing because it offers significant advantages across various supply chains. The developments shown at Drupa, the largest printing equipment exhibition in the world are expected to further accelerate widespread adoption. Besides, with the increasing demand for 3D printing, this technology is expected to expand globally.

– Furthermore, the adoption of cut-sheet inkjet printers is very likely to lead to a virtuous cycle of application and page volume expansion. This technology exists, along with various other printing technologies, but its rapid turnaround times, flexibility in productivity, and ability to print variable data, while offering attractive profit margins, is making inkjet a tool that print-service providers and in-plant printing operations require.

North America is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share

– The increasing demand for near-field communication (NFC) in North America is expected to drive the market in the region. With smartphone technology changing at a fast pace, mobile phones are considered as the primary option for the payments. As payments are easier and hassle-free with the presence of NFC chip on the smartphone, it has been chosen by the majority of people who want to perform a transaction from their handheld devices.

– Moreover, the growth in the retail industry in the region is likely to boost the use of RFID tags, thereby fueling the market growth. RFID automates the tracking of merchandise throughout the retail supply chain, from the warehouse to the store floor, replacing the process of employees scanning products manually.

– As the cost of RFID has fallen dramatically, an RFID tag was initially priced at about USD 1 in 2003 and is roughly 10 cents presently, retailers are starting to upgrade to the technology to access an item-level view of their in-store and online inventory.

Market Overview:

The functional print market is expected to register a CAGR of 21.59% over the forecast period 2019-2024. Printing technologies are currently not specifically designed for applications in functional printing, leading various organizations to conduct extensive research in the development of new technologies for this purpose.

– One of the major factors boosting the adoption of functional printing is the increasing demand for a variety of low-cost electronic commodities. With a broad range of printing technologies and materials available, various organizations can achieve high-speed manufacturing at low costs.

– There is a considerable development for the promising future of functional printing, an evolving technology that has the potential to enable what is seen as the next wave, in high-volume electronic production.

– Other significant factors supervising the growth of the functional printing market include lower energy consumption and material wastage, leading to a smaller impact on the environment, caused by the manufacturing of electronic devices. However, limitations of the electrically functional inks currently used for functional printing pose as a restraint in the growth of this market. Key Manufacturers Like

