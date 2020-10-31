Electromagnetic Flowmeter Market Outlook 2024: Top Companies, Trends and Growth Factors Details for Business Development

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Electromagnetic Flowmeter market” and its expanding nature. The Electromagnetic Flowmeter market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Electromagnetic Flowmeter market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Electromagnetic Flowmeter market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Electromagnetic Flowmeter market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Electromagnetic Flowmeter Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Electromagnetic Flowmeter market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Electromagnetic Flowmeter Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Electromagnetic Flowmeter market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Electromagnetic Flowmeter market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Electromagnetic Flowmeter market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Electromagnetic Flowmeter market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Electromagnetic Flowmeter market players

Key Market Trends:

Water and Wastewater Industry to Witness the Highest Growth

– The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has accelerated investment in the nation’s ageing water infrastructure. The EPA has issued seven WIFIA loans to help finance over USD 4 billion, in water infrastructure projects.

– According to UN-WATER, due to population growth, accelerated urbanization, and economic development, the quantity of wastewater generated and its overall pollution load are increasing globally. The availability of safe and sufficient water supplies is inextricably linked to how wastewater is managed.

– Electromagnetic flowmeters are used to measure treated and untreated sewage, processed water, water, and chemicals. Their power usage is relatively low, with electrical power requirements as low as 15 watts for some models. Therefore, with increasing investments in water infrastructure, electromagnetic flowmeters are also expected to witness a rise in adoption.

Asia-Pacific to Emerge as the Fastest Growing Market

– The water and wastewater management industry is dominating in many countries in the Asia-Pacific region. According to WHO, reducing wastewater generation and implementing on-site sewage and wastewater technology are two strategies that can improve wastewater management.

– Singapore’s Tuas Desalination Plant (TDP), the first desalination plant that is owned and operated by PUB, Singapore’s National Water Agency, has won international recognition in 2019 for its use of ecologically sustainable technologies in the treatment process.

– In February 2019, SUEZ NWS formed a 49/51 joint venture (JV) with Zhuhai Huigang Urban Resources Development Co. Ltd, to invest in, build, and operate a WWTP with a daily capacity of 25,000 ton, to treat the industrial wastewater generated by the industrial companies in the petrochemical park of the Zhuhai Gaolan Port Economic Zone.

– Furthermore, the Water Environment Partnership in Asia (WEPA) also aims to contribute to improving the water environment, by offering information and knowledge necessary for the enhancement of water environment governance. These factors have significantly contributed to the market growth in the region.

Study objectives of Electromagnetic Flowmeter Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Electromagnetic Flowmeter market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Electromagnetic Flowmeter market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Electromagnetic Flowmeter market trends that influence the global Electromagnetic Flowmeter market

Detailed TOC of Electromagnetic Flowmeter Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Water Shortage and the Growing Population are Driving Market Sales

4.3.2 Technological Innovations in Irrigation are Propelling Market Growth

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 The Inability to Measure Non-conductive Fluids is Discouraging the Market Expansion

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 Magnetic Coils

5.1.2 Transmitters

5.1.3 Sensing Electrodes

5.1.4 Non-magnetic Flow Tubes

5.2 By Product

5.2.1 In-line Magnetic Flowmeters

5.2.2 Low Flow Magnetic Flowmeters

5.2.3 Insertion Magnetic Flowmeters

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Water and Wastewater

5.3.2 Chemicals and Petrochemicals

5.3.3 Power Generation

5.3.4 Metals and Mining

5.3.5 Oil and Gas

5.3.6 Food and Beverages

5.3.7 Pulp and Paper

5.3.8 Pharmaceuticals

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 ABB Ltd

6.1.2 Azbil Corporation

6.1.3 Endress+Hausar AG

6.1.4 Emerson Electric Corporation

6.1.5 General Electric

6.1.6 Honeywell International Inc.

6.1.7 KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH

6.1.8 OMEGA Engineering, Inc.

6.1.9 Siemens AG

6.1.10 Yokogawa Electric Corporation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

