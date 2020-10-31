Cleanroom Technology Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

“Cleanroom Technology Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Cleanroom Technology market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

High Efficiency Filters to Witness Significant Growth Over the Forecast Period

– High efficiency filters employ laminar or turbulent airflow principles. These cleanroom filters are normally 99% or more efficient in removing particles bigger than 0.3 microns from the air supply of the room. Apart from removing small particles, these filters in cleanrooms can be used for straightening the airflow in unidirectional cleanrooms.

– The velocity of the air, as well as the spacing and arrangement of these filters, affects both the concentration of particulates and the formation of turbulent pathways and zones, where particles can accumulate and mitigate through the cleanroom.

– The market growth is directly related to the demand for cleanroom technologies. With changing consumer needs, companies are investing in R&D departments.

– Japan is a pioneer in this market with a significant portion of its population aged above 50 years and requiring medical care, thereby driving the usage of cleanroom technology in the country.

Asia-Pacific to Execute the Fastest Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period

– To attract medical tourists, healthcare service providers are expanding their presence across Asia-Pacific. Increasing patent expiries, improving investments, the introduction of innovative platforms, and the need for reduction in medical expense are all driving the market for biosimilar drugs, thus positively impacting the cleanroom technology market.

– India has superior advantage over many countries in the manufacturing of medical drugs and products, owing to resources, such as high manpower and a knowledgeable workforce. The Indian pharmaceutical industry is the third largest, in terms of volume. India is also the largest provider of generic drugs globally, accounting for 20% of the export volume. The country has seen a large group of skilled people (scientists and engineers) that have the potential to drive the pharmaceutical market to higher levels.

– Moreover, the Japanese pharmaceutical industry is the world’s second-largest industry, in terms of sales. Japan’s rapidly aging population and the age group of 65+ account for over 50% of the country’s healthcare costs and is anticipated to drive the demand for the pharmaceutical industry during the forecast period. Modest economic growth and drug cost cuts are also the driving factors, which are making this industry grow lucratively.

– These factors coupled with the increasing penetration of automation technologies is expected to drive the market growth in the region over the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The cleanroom technology market was valued at USD 3.68 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 4.8 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period (2019-2024).

– There has been an increasing demand for certified products. Various quality certifications, such as ISO checks, National Safety and Quality Health Standards (NSQHS), etc., have been made mandatory for ensuring that the standards for manufacturing processes and manufactured products are upheld.

– These quality certifications require products to be processed in a cleanroom environment, in order to ensure minimum possible contamination. As a result, the market for cleanroom technology has witnessed significant growth in the past few years.

– Moreover, the growing awareness about the importance of cleanroom technology is expected to stimulate the market growth during the forecast period, since several emerging countries are increasingly mandating the use of cleanroom technology in the healthcare sector.

– However, changing government regulations, especially in the consumer edible product industry, are restraining the adoption of cleanroom technology. The higher standards set by these regulations, which are revised and updated regularly, are hard to achieve. Key Manufacturers Like

