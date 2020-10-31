Smart Manufacturing Market 2020Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2024

“Smart Manufacturing Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Smart Manufacturing market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Aerospace and Defence Expected to Register Significant Growth
According to a survey conducted by Capgemini, as of March 2017, 62% of aerospace and defense companies had a smart manufacturing initiative. The survey indicated the dominance of the aerospace and defense sector over the automotive, energy, and utility industries.
The aerospace and defense manufacturers need to organize and manage the expensive assets and operations that involve complex processes. The manufacturers often use various systems to manage these processes, but the real-time visibility of the operations is very low. The lack of real-time visibility makes the optimizing processes and the need to reduce costs serious challenges for the aerospace and defense manufacturers.
Every phase in the assembly process provides an opportunity to add value or reduce risk. Smart factory identifies the assets and connects this information, accurately, with data from the existing plant systems and devices. Hence, this real-time data helps in recognizing any flaw in the aerospace assembly operation. Smart factory enhances the quality control procedures and provides various insights to improve aerospace production operation.
to Witness Significant Growth
The is on the verge of the fourth industrial revolution, where data is being used on a large scale for production while integrating the data with a wide variety of manufacturing systems throughout the supply chain.
The is also one of the largest automotive markets in the world and is home to over 13 major auto manufacturers. Automotive manufacturing has been one of the largest revenue generators for the country in the manufacturing sector. The formation of the “Advanced Manufacturing Partnership (AMP)” is an initiative undertaken to make the industry, universities, and the federal government invest in emerging technologies.
This has aided the country to substantially gain a competitive edge in the global economy. The National Network for Manufacturing Innovation (NNMI) consists of developing regional hubs, which will be involved in developing and adopting cutting-edge manufacturing technologies for making innovative products, to be implemented in the manufacturing sector. The development of the next-generation, energy-efficient, high-power electronic chips and devices (by making wide-bandgap semiconductor technologies, which are expected to be cost-competitive with current silicon-based power electronics during the forecast period) is expected to aid in fostering the growth of the market.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Smart Manufacturing market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition.
Market Dynamics:
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report:
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Smart Manufacturing market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Smart Manufacturing market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Smart Manufacturing ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Smart Manufacturing market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Smart Manufacturing space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Smart Manufacturing market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
the Global Smart Manufacturing Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors.
Study objectives of Smart Manufacturing Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Smart Manufacturing market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Smart Manufacturing market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Smart Manufacturing market trends that influence the global Smart Manufacturing market
Detailed TOC of Smart Manufacturing Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Automation to Achieve Efficiency and Quality
4.3.2 Need for Compliance and Government Support for Digitization
4.3.3 Proliferation of Internet of Things
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Concerns Regarding Data Security
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Technology
5.1.1 Distributed Control System
5.1.2 Enterprise Resource and Planning
5.1.3 Smart Manufacturing
5.1.4 Manufacturing Execution System
5.1.5 Programmable Logic Controller
5.1.6 Supervisory Controller and Data Acquisition
5.1.7 Other Technologies
5.2 By Component
5.2.1 Communication Segment
5.2.2 Control Device
5.2.3 Machine Vision Systems
5.2.4 Robotics
5.2.5 Sensor
5.2.6 Other Components
5.3 By End-user Industry
5.3.1 Aerospace and Defense
5.3.2 Automotive
5.3.3 Chemical and Petrochemical
5.3.4 Food and Beverage
5.3.5 Mining
5.3.6 Oil and Gas
5.3.7 Pharmaceutical
5.3.8 Semiconductor
5.3.9 Other End-user Industries
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 United Kingdom
5.4.2.3 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Argentina
5.4.4.3 Rest of Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 General Electric Co.
6.1.2 Honeywell International Inc.
6.1.3 Texas Instruments Incorporated
6.1.4 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
6.1.5 Robert Bosch GmbH
6.1.6 Emerson Electric Company
6.1.7 Fanuc Corp.
6.1.8 Rockwell Automation Inc.
6.1.9 Schneider Electric SE
6.1.10 Siemens Corporation
6.1.11 Texas Instruments
6.1.12 Yokogawa Electric Corporation
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
