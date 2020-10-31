Security Robot Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2024

“Security Robot Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Security Robot market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Commercial enterprises and related business account for a massive portion of the economy, with the prosperous industry boasting huge budgets to spend on enhancing security. Thus, security robots in this sector offer an appealing and quantifiable value proposition.

While billions of dollars are being spent on R&D in autonomous vehicles, indoor robots for commercial spaces reap the technology and cost benefits on sensors, computing, machine learning, and open-source software. With the increase in the budget for commercial security spending and availability of a largely untapped market, the security robots sector is anticipated to grow at a significant pace.

The trend of indoor robots is gaining wide popularity in the market, with their diverse range of applications across different sectors, such as offices and hospitals, among others.

Robots have the potential to deliver a range of safety and commercial benefits, and the companies in the market are developing novel robotic systems for specific applications

Over the past decade, the number of active conflicts has increased throughout the country, along with an increase in terrorist attacks in public places and schools. These geopolitical instabilities and territorial conflicts have resulted in the growing need for security robots in the country over the forecast period. Owing to an increase in terrorist activities, the increase in security concerns across the country is also expected to drive the demand for security service robots in this region.

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are finding a way into defense forces in the country, for a plethora of operations, such as sensor deployment, delivery of ammunition, mine countermeasure, explosive ordnance disposal, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare, among others.

Warrior robots and drones are yet to hit the US market and are yet to make their way into the tactics and strategy of the US army. However, it was reported that the US army spent USD 521 million on robotics in 2017, of which 79 % was spent on aerial drones. Only USD 20.6 million was spent on the purchase of unmanned ground vehicles in 2017, almost all of the remaining amount was spent on UGVs, in order to clear mines and roadside bombs. Further, USD 91.4 million was spent on R&D — and 40 %of the amount was spent on mine clearance.

The Marine Corps is already testing a tracked robot outfitted with sensors and cameras, and armed with an M240 machine gun. Commercialization of this robot is expected to further increase the demand for security robots in this country.

The market was valued at USD 2.106 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3.33 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.93% over the forecast period (2019-2024). The inclusion of different sensors has also improved the capabilities of robots in analyzing their environment and providing more reliable data. This has significantly benefitted their incorporation in military devices.

Robots are moving steadily into the surveillance market, to patrol shopping malls, parking lots, college campuses, and other public areas. Surveillance robots are mainly equipped with inertial, GPS, LiDAR, biomimetic, and ultrasound-based range sensors.

Robots built by leading manufacturers are at aritical risk of being hacked and pose a severe threat to people and property.

In addition, the remote sensing abilities provided by these robots (owing to the inclusion of wireless sensors) are also expected to result in the growth of their residential and commercial applications.

