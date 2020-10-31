Rotary Pump Market Outlook 2024: Market Trends, Segmentation, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

“Rotary Pump Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Rotary Pump market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Food & Beverage Sector to account for Significant Share
The European food & beverage industry is the major contributor to the overall economy, ahead of all other manufacturing sectors (including automotive).
The industry is the largest in terms of value added ( 1.8% of gross value addition) and a number of jobs. The industry contributes to the trade surplus, owing to product acceptance overseas. From the past decade, the export in the industry has almost doubled to reach a positive balance of EUR 30 billion.
The EU government is also working to increase the competitiveness of the food sector, by creating new opportunities for trade. Consequently, complying with the growing sanitary regulations (both domestic and international), and catering to growing food consumption worldwide, is expected to further drive the rotary pump market in the region.
China to account for Major Share in the Market
Adoption of rotary pumps is influenced by factors, like growth in infrastructure. The Chinese government is focusing on improving the infrastructure, in order to attract additional foreign investments and manufacturing industries, thereby strengthening the overall production output.
Additionally, one of the major challenges faced by the market is the increase in the cost of raw materials. The raw materials include bronze, polycarbonate, cast iron, and stainless steel, the cost of which is increasing as a result of rising inflation and supply shortage.
China is expected to account for a significant share of the global electricity output over the next few years, up from 19.2% in 2010. In order to achieve this, China has implemented more than 33 policy initiatives to support renewable electricity, particularly in areas like solar and wind energy.
In China, around 30-50 industrial projects were approved over the past few years, which are likely to drive the demand for pumps. The aforementioned factors greatly influence the present tremendous growth opportunities for the rotary pump market.
Market Overview:
Lastly, the Global Rotary Pump Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors.
