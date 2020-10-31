Categories
Process Automation Market Outlook 2024: Top Companies, Trends and Growth Factors Details for Business Development

Process Automation

Process Automation Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Process Automation market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).  

Key Market Trends:

Paper and Pulp Segment is expected to register a Significant Growth

The numerous processes in the paper and pulp industry requires the raw materials pass through a lot of process with close monitoring of temperature and chemical content and the process automation allows to achieve the same from one location through the process automation.The paper and related products have seen an increase in the past five years and the demand is expected to show similar trends with the increase in demand from Asian, North American, and European regions over the forecast period. All these regions are expected to further drive the demand in the paper and pulp industry for increased process adoption.

Process automation is also considered as primary level of automation, which allows the collection of data continuously and real time basis, this enables the industry to further use these systems for data visualization and predictive plant maintenance.The paper and pulp industry involves a number of steps for the conversion of wood into paper. Activities, such as wood preparation, bleaching, chemical recovery required high utilization of raw material, which can be better controlled, as automation helps in the efficient conversion of raw materials..

The production in the industry is also facing shortage, due to the presence of bottlenecks in production. A typical manual operator is the main bottleneck, which allows only about 60 rolls per hour of production, which can be improved by process automation and drive the growth over forecast period.

North America is Expected to have Highest Market Share

US manufacturing sector is the second-largest in the world, with a manufacturing value added (MVA) of nearly USD 2 trillion in 2016, representing close to 16% of global MVA and 12% of the country’s GDP.The is renowned for its innovation capabilities, and is at the forefront of prominent developments surrounding the emerging technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

According to WTO, the country’s share in global manufacturing value has declined over decades, from 29% in the early 1980s to 18.6% in 2015, with slower output growth than China, South Korea, Germany, and Mexico. Thus, the country is likely to turn toward process automation and smart manufacturing technologies, to enhance its production capabilities.

The formation of the ‘Advanced Manufacturing Partnership (AMP)’ is an initiative undertaken to make the automotive industry, universities, and the federal government to invest in the emerging technologies.This has substantially helped the country in gaining a competitive edge in the global economy. The National Network for Manufacturing Innovation (NNMI), which consists of developing regional hubs, is likely to be involved in developing and adopting cutting-edge manufacturing technologies for making innovative products, to be implemented in the manufacturing sector.

Market Overview:

  • The Process Automation Market is expected to register a CAGR of over 7.23% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. The Internet of Things (IIoT) and the Industrial 4.0 are dominating trends in the industrial sector, with machinery and devices being connected via the internet. The number of IoT connected devices rose to 20.35 billion in 2017 from 15.41 billion in 2015, and is expected to reach 51.11 billion by 2023, given the huge push from the investment of the technology providers through continuous research and development. To operate these increasing number of connected devices and machine-to-machine connection in the manufacturing industry, the need for control and supervision is expected to become more prominent; this can be attributed to the increase of network connected and controlled devices and systems.
  • The sales figures for industrial robots have increased almost four-fold since 2009. According to IFR, by the end of 2018, around 2.3 million units will be deployed on factory floors. Further, within the global markets, these adoption rates have been driven by highly automated emerging countries, and by regions that are already highly developed economically. For example, in Europe, the total sales figures for industrial robots in 2015 rose by 10% to 50,000 units, compared to the previous year, with Germany, Italy, and France as the strongest regional markets.
  • Asia is still the world’s strongest growth market. This region saw a total of 156,000 units sold in 2015 – a rise of 16%. With around 68,000 industrial robots sold, China alone surpassed the total market volume for Europe. Growth in China saw foreign-based robotic manufacturers profit with a 69% share of the total market. At the same time, domestic competitors have, by now, significantly expanded their market share to 31%. The robotics markets in South Korea and Japan continue to occupy second and third places in global sales behind China – followed by the and Germany.
  • It has been often observed that the availability of skilled workforce is low, especially in emerging countries, where the market is poised to witness high growth. A relevant aspect to the slow adoption of industrial IoT, particularly in the emerging economies of India, Brazil, and China is the small amount of professionals focused on the programming and operation of this equipment. This specialized workforce is mostly found in other segments of technology industries, a limiting factor to the development and implementation of IoT solutions in the country.
  • Additionally, many industries make use of legacy equipment that cannot connect to IP networks, which severely limits the adoption of IoT solutions. The country’s networks, on the other hand, do not provide the low latency required for the efficient operation of these devices.Moreover, the operations of DCS, PLC, SCADA, and MES are complex, and require a highly skilled workforce. Furthermore, initial investment associated with traverse from an assembly line through automated production line is expected to be high. Along with it, the cost involved in training the employees with the usage of the new sophisticated equipment is also added, which could be unaffordable for certain small- and medium-sized end users.

    Key Manufacturers Like 

  • Dassault Systemes SE
  • ABB Ltd
  • Eaton Corporation
  • Emerson Electric Co
  • Honeywell International Inc
  • Johnson Controls, Inc.
  • Mitsubishi Corporation
  • Robert Bosch GmBH
  • Rockwell Automation, Inc.
  • Schneider Electric SE
  • Siemens Corporation
  • Texas Instruments, Inc.
  • Yokogawa Electric Corporation.

    Scope of the Report:

  • The automation industry has been revolutionized by the combination of the digital and physical aspects of manufacturing, aimed at delivering optimum performance. Further, the focus on achieving zero waste production and shorter time to market has augmented the growth of the market. Automation of manufacturing processes has offered various benefits, such as effortless monitoring, reduction of waste, and speed of production. This technology offers customers an improved quality with standardization and dependable products within time, and at a much lower c

    Process Automation market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Process Automation market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Process Automation market have also been involved in the study.

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –

    • What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Process Automation market in 2023?
    • What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Process Automation market?
    • What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Process Automation ?
    • Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Process Automation market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
    • Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Process Automation space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
    • What are the Process Automation market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?

    Lastly, the Global Process Automation Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.

    Study objectives of Process Automation Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Process Automation market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Process Automation market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Process Automation market trends that influence the global Process Automation market

    Detailed TOC of Process Automation Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.3 Market Drivers
    4.3.1 Rising Adoption of Robotics
    4.3.2 Increased Focus on Manufacturing in Developing Economies
    4.4 Market Restraints
    4.4.1 Lack Of Skilled Workforce, Connectivity, and Security Concerns Regarding the Full Fledged Adoption of Automation
    4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
    4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis
    4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Communication Protocol
    5.1.1 Wired Protocol
    5.1.2 Wireless Protocol
    5.2 By Technology
    5.2.1 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)
    5.2.2 Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)
    5.2.3 Distributed Control System (DCS)
    5.2.4 Machine Execution System (MES)
    5.2.5 Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)
    5.2.6 Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)
    5.2.7 Human Machine Interface (HMI)
    5.2.8 Other Technologies
    5.3 By Offering
    5.3.1 Hardware
    5.3.2 Software
    5.3.3 Services
    5.4 End-User Industry
    5.4.1 Chemical and Petrochemical
    5.4.2 Paper and Pulp
    5.4.3 Water and Wastewater Treatment
    5.4.4 Energy and Utilities
    5.4.5 Oil and Gas
    5.4.6 Pharmaceutical
    5.4.7 Food and Beverages
    5.4.8 Other End User Industries
    5.5 Geography
    5.5.1 North America
    5.5.1.1 US
    5.5.1.2 Canada
    5.5.2 Europe
    5.5.2.1 Germany
    5.5.2.2 UK
    5.5.2.3 France
    5.5.2.4 Rest of Europe
    5.5.3 Asia Pacific
    5.5.3.1 China
    5.5.3.2 Japan
    5.5.3.3 India
    5.5.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.5.4 Latin America
    5.5.5 Middle East and Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Dassault Systemes SE
    6.1.2 ABB Ltd
    6.1.3 Eaton Corporation
    6.1.4 Emerson Electric Co
    6.1.5 Honeywell International Inc
    6.1.6 Johnson Controls, Inc.
    6.1.7 Mitsubishi Corporation
    6.1.8 Robert Bosch GmBH
    6.1.9 Rockwell Automation, Inc.
    6.1.10 Schneider Electric SE
    6.1.11 Siemens Corporation
    6.1.12 Texas Instruments, Inc.
    6.1.13 Yokogawa Electric Corporation

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

