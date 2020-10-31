Process Automation Market Outlook 2024: Top Companies, Trends and Growth Factors Details for Business Development

“Process Automation Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Process Automation market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13999716

Key Market Trends:

Paper and Pulp Segment is expected to register a Significant Growth

The numerous processes in the paper and pulp industry requires the raw materials pass through a lot of process with close monitoring of temperature and chemical content and the process automation allows to achieve the same from one location through the process automation.The paper and related products have seen an increase in the past five years and the demand is expected to show similar trends with the increase in demand from Asian, North American, and European regions over the forecast period. All these regions are expected to further drive the demand in the paper and pulp industry for increased process adoption.

Process automation is also considered as primary level of automation, which allows the collection of data continuously and real time basis, this enables the industry to further use these systems for data visualization and predictive plant maintenance.The paper and pulp industry involves a number of steps for the conversion of wood into paper. Activities, such as wood preparation, bleaching, chemical recovery required high utilization of raw material, which can be better controlled, as automation helps in the efficient conversion of raw materials..

The production in the industry is also facing shortage, due to the presence of bottlenecks in production. A typical manual operator is the main bottleneck, which allows only about 60 rolls per hour of production, which can be improved by process automation and drive the growth over forecast period.

North America is Expected to have Highest Market Share

US manufacturing sector is the second-largest in the world, with a manufacturing value added (MVA) of nearly USD 2 trillion in 2016, representing close to 16% of global MVA and 12% of the country’s GDP.The is renowned for its innovation capabilities, and is at the forefront of prominent developments surrounding the emerging technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

According to WTO, the country’s share in global manufacturing value has declined over decades, from 29% in the early 1980s to 18.6% in 2015, with slower output growth than China, South Korea, Germany, and Mexico. Thus, the country is likely to turn toward process automation and smart manufacturing technologies, to enhance its production capabilities.

The formation of the ‘Advanced Manufacturing Partnership (AMP)’ is an initiative undertaken to make the automotive industry, universities, and the federal government to invest in the emerging technologies.This has substantially helped the country in gaining a competitive edge in the global economy. The National Network for Manufacturing Innovation (NNMI), which consists of developing regional hubs, is likely to be involved in developing and adopting cutting-edge manufacturing technologies for making innovative products, to be implemented in the manufacturing sector.

Market Overview:

The Process Automation Market is expected to register a CAGR of over 7.23% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. The Internet of Things (IIoT) and the Industrial 4.0 are dominating trends in the industrial sector, with machinery and devices being connected via the internet. The number of IoT connected devices rose to 20.35 billion in 2017 from 15.41 billion in 2015, and is expected to reach 51.11 billion by 2023, given the huge push from the investment of the technology providers through continuous research and development. To operate these increasing number of connected devices and machine-to-machine connection in the manufacturing industry, the need for control and supervision is expected to become more prominent; this can be attributed to the increase of network connected and controlled devices and systems.

The sales figures for industrial robots have increased almost four-fold since 2009. According to IFR, by the end of 2018, around 2.3 million units will be deployed on factory floors. Further, within the global markets, these adoption rates have been driven by highly automated emerging countries, and by regions that are already highly developed economically. For example, in Europe, the total sales figures for industrial robots in 2015 rose by 10% to 50,000 units, compared to the previous year, with Germany, Italy, and France as the strongest regional markets.

Asia is still the world’s strongest growth market. This region saw a total of 156,000 units sold in 2015 – a rise of 16%. With around 68,000 industrial robots sold, China alone surpassed the total market volume for Europe. Growth in China saw foreign-based robotic manufacturers profit with a 69% share of the total market. At the same time, domestic competitors have, by now, significantly expanded their market share to 31%. The robotics markets in South Korea and Japan continue to occupy second and third places in global sales behind China – followed by the and Germany.

It has been often observed that the availability of skilled workforce is low, especially in emerging countries, where the market is poised to witness high growth. A relevant aspect to the slow adoption of industrial IoT, particularly in the emerging economies of India, Brazil, and China is the small amount of professionals focused on the programming and operation of this equipment. This specialized workforce is mostly found in other segments of technology industries, a limiting factor to the development and implementation of IoT solutions in the country.

Additionally, many industries make use of legacy equipment that cannot connect to IP networks, which severely limits the adoption of IoT solutions. The country’s networks, on the other hand, do not provide the low latency required for the efficient operation of these devices.Moreover, the operations of DCS, PLC, SCADA, and MES are complex, and require a highly skilled workforce. Furthermore, initial investment associated with traverse from an assembly line through automated production line is expected to be high. Along with it, the cost involved in training the employees with the usage of the new sophisticated equipment is also added, which could be unaffordable for certain small- and medium-sized end users. Key Manufacturers Like

Dassault Systemes SE

ABB Ltd

Eaton Corporation

Emerson Electric Co

Honeywell International Inc

Johnson Controls, Inc.

Mitsubishi Corporation

Robert Bosch GmBH

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens Corporation

Texas Instruments, Inc.