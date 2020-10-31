Industrial Robotics Market Development, Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Industrial Robotics market” and its expanding nature. The Industrial Robotics market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Industrial Robotics market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Industrial Robotics market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Industrial Robotics market have also been involved in the study.

Key Market Trends:

Automotive End-User Industry to Hold Major Share

The growing adoption of automation in the automotive manufacturing process and involvement of digitization and AI are the primary factors driving the demand for industrial robots in the automotive sector.

In 2017, more than 170,000 robots took part in the production process in the European automotive industry. The growing presence of robots and automation in the European automotive industry is expected to fuel the market for industrial robots further in the region.

According to the Robotic Industries Association (RIA), in the first quarter of 2018 shipments to the automotive OEM sector were down by 43%, while units shipped to the automotive component industry increased by 42% in North America.

China has also become, both the world’s largest car market and the world’s largest production site for cars, including electric cars, with much growth potential. There are 27 automotive manufacturing and assembly plants in Malaysia. The growing automotive industry in Asia is also creating a massive opportunity for the global industrial robots market.

The shifting of the automotive industry toward autonomous and electric vehicles is also creating a massive opportunity for industrial robots.

North America Region to Hold Significant Share

According to the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), the North American automation market had set new records very recently. For the first nine months of 2017, 27,294 orders of robots, valued at approximately USD 1.473 billion, were sold in North America.

Modern manufacturing facilities in North America are relying on new technologies and innovations to produce higher quality products at faster speeds with lower costs. In order to survive in the current competitive scenario, they are implementing more intelligent software and hardware.

With over five heavy-duty assembly plants, over 540 OEM parts manufacturers, 400 dealerships, and many other automotive-related industries, Canada is the 9th largest vehicle producer in the world, and the automotive sector is the biggest contributor to the manufacturing industry of the country.

According to the government of Canada, the country’s automotive suppliers export parts globally and are integral to Canada’s automotive sector, which accounts for over USD 34 billion in sales annually.

The manufacturing industry is estimated to contribute approximately 11% to the Canadian GDP. The manufacturing sector is the largest investor in research and development (R&D) and implementation of new technologies in Canada. The government has also taken many initiatives, such as lowering taxes for new investments, various trade agreements with other countries, investments in new technologies, and many skill-training programs, which have helped the manufacturing sector to boom in Canada.

