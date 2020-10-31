HVAC Equipment Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast: 2024

“HVAC Equipment Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. HVAC Equipment market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Heating Equipment to Hold Significant Share

Demand for efficient heating equipment has led to its growth, making it one of the largest contributor to the global HVAC equipment market.

Heating equipment provide the required heating environment in a cost-effective manner. Rapid growth in technology has helped the rise of efficient solutions for verticals to reduce emissions in an economical manner.

End users, like the commercial and residential segments, are using small units of HVAC equipment in the form of packages, in order to satisfy their energy demand. Large complexes are deploying efficient HVAC systems to meet their energy requirements.

Regions, like Asia-Pacific and North America, are leading the global race, as contribution and penetration rate of heating HVAC equipment are rapidly increasing. Countries, like China, Japan, and India, are leading the APAC HVAC equipment market.

The major contributors to the heating equipment market are furnaces and heat pumps, adding value to the demand of the major verticals across the world, followed by boilers and unitary heaters.

North America to Hold Major Share

North America holds the major share in the HVAC equipment market. The demand for HVAC equipment in the is forecasted to witness exponential growth. Advancements are likely to result in rapid gains, with rise in the expenditure of construction. Growth in repair investments, as replacement demand, is contributing to the market growth. There is a rising demand for HVAC efficient systems with sophisticated technology. However, federal tax incentives are targeted, due to which high-efficiency systems expired at the beginning of 2016. The effect of this has provided an advantage for homeowners, with better HVAC systems being replaced with smaller units. Moreover, HVAC manufacturers in North America are increasing their focus on manufacturing HVAC systems that provide ease of use, are more energy efficient and eco-friendly.

Market Overview:

The HVAC equipment market is expected to register a CAGR of over 7% over the forecast period (2019-2024). Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems are finding widespread adoption across various regions, due to the multiple advantages they offer, most notably power-saving techniques.

Major factors driving the market for HVAC equipment in the region include an increase in new households, rising average construction spending, rapid urbanization, and growth in disposable income across several major economies.

The rising requirement from the commercial segment and high demand for HVAC products in the Asia-Pacific region are the other key drivers of the market.

The declining IoT sensor costs are also expected to result in OEMs offering products for a lower and more competitive price, which could indirectly impact the HVAC equipment market. Key Manufacturers Like

United Technologies Corporation (Carrier)

Daikin Industries. Ltd.

Haier Inc.

Samsung Electronics

Panasonic Corporation

Lennox International Inc.

Electrolux AB

LG Corporation

Emerson Electric Company

Carrier Corporation

Danfoss A/S

Uponor Corp