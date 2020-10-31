Sortation Systems Market 2020Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2024

Categories
The report focuses on the favorable Global “Sortation Systems market” and its expanding nature. The Sortation Systems market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

  • The Global Sortation Systems market registered a value of USD 4769.7 million in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 6239.3 million, witnessing a CAGR of 4.47% over the forecast period (2019-2024). With the rapid growth in stock keeping units (SKUs), wholesalers and distributors are finding it hard to make informed decisions about their operations. This drives the need for the smarter use of labor, equipment, and technology.
  • – The main factors driving the need for automated material handling systems are cost savings, labor efficiency, and space constraints.
  • – In the current competitive landscape, there is an ever-increasing number of available products and demand for more frequent and smaller deliveries. Automating distribution operations can immediately increase an organization’s order accuracy anywhere from half a percent up to several percentage points.
  • – According to the 2017 Annual Industry Report produced by MHI, 63% of supply chain professionals revealed that hiring and retaining a skilled workforce continues to be the biggest obstacle faced by their businesses. Since millennials are known for placing high importance on the quality of time-off and the ability to work on top-notch automated projects, automated warehouses are being marked as a lucrative source of employment, as well as advanced learnings.

    Key Manufacturers

  • Daifuku Co Ltd.
  • Interroll Holding AG
  • Dematic Corp.
  • Viastore Systems Gmbh
  • Bastian Solutions Inc.
  • Murata Machinery Ltd.
  • Honeywell Intelligrated
  • Beumer Group Gmbh
  • KNAPP AG
  • Vanderlande Industries Nederland BV
  • Siemens AG

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Sortation Systems market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Sortation Systems market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Sortation Systems market have also been involved in the study.

    Scope of the Report:

  • A Sortation system(hardware) merges, identifies, inducts, separates and conveys products to specific destinations. Conveyors and sortation systems allow for more efficient retail, wholesale, and manufacturing distribution and are used across industries such as post & parcel, airport, food & beverages, retail, pharmaceuticals. These end-user applications have been considered to arrive at the market estimates. Country level analysis for each of these end user industries has been covered in the report.

    TOC of Sortation Systems Market Report Covered:

    Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Sortation Systems market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

    Key Market Trends:

    Increasing Demand for improving Order Accuracy and SKU Proliferation

    – Automating warehouse and order fulfillment operations has turned out to be the primary strategy to ensure the realization of supply chain productivity and fiscal goals while maximizing customer service levels in North America.•Automating warehouse and order fulfillment operations has turned out to be the primary strategy to ensure the realization of supply chain productivity and fiscal goals while maximizing customer service levels in North America.
    – By automating distribution operations, organizations

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Key Study Deliverables
    1.2 Scope of the Market
    1.3 Study Assumptions

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
    2.1 Analysis Methodology
    2.2 Research Phases

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Improving Order Accuracy and SKU Proliferation
    4.3 Market Challenges
    4.3.1 Need for Skilled Workforce
    4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
    4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
    4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 Geography
    5.1.1 North America
    5.1.1.1 US
    5.1.1.1.1 Post and Parcel
    5.1.1.1.2 Airport
    5.1.1.1.3 Food and Beverages
    5.1.1.1.4 Retail
    5.1.1.1.5 Pharmaceuticals (**similar end-user segment coverage is provided for all countries in the scope)
    5.1.1.2 Canada
    5.1.2 Europe
    5.1.2.1 UK
    5.1.2.2 France
    5.1.2.3 Italy
    5.1.2.4 Germany
    5.1.2.5 Netherlands
    5.1.2.6 Spain
    5.1.2.7 Turkey
    5.1.2.8 Switzerland
    5.1.2.9 Poland
    5.1.2.10 Russia
    5.1.3 Asia Pacific
    5.1.3.1 China
    5.1.3.2 Japan
    5.1.3.3 Indonesia
    5.1.3.4 India
    5.1.3.5 Australia
    5.1.3.6 Thailand
    5.1.3.7 South Korea
    5.1.3.8 Singapore
    5.1.3.9 Malaysia
    5.1.3.10 Taiwan
    5.1.4 Latin America
    5.1.4.1 Brazil
    5.1.4.2 Argentina
    5.1.4.3 Mexico
    5.1.4.4 Colombia
    5.1.4.5 Peru
    5.1.4.6 Chile
    5.1.5 Middle East and Africa
    5.1.5.1 South Africa
    5.1.5.2 Israel
    5.1.5.3 Saudi Arabia

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Daifuku Co Ltd.
    6.1.2 Interroll Holding AG
    6.1.3 Dematic Corp.
    6.1.4 Viastore Systems Gmbh
    6.1.5 Bastian Solutions Inc.
    6.1.6 Murata Machinery Ltd.
    6.1.7 Honeywell Intelligrated
    6.1.8 Beumer Group Gmbh
    6.1.9 KNAPP AG
    6.1.10 Vanderlande Industries Nederland BV
    6.1.11 Siemens AG

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
    7.1 Investment Analysis
    7.2 Future of the Market

     

