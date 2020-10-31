Energy Management Systems Market Outlook 2024: Market Trends, Segmentation, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Energy Management Systems market” and its expanding nature. The Energy Management Systems market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Energy Management Systems market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Energy Management Systems market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Energy Management Systems market have also been involved in the study.

Key Market Trends:

Power and Energy Sector to Hold the Largest Share

– The power and energy sector, including the generation, distribution, and transmission of energy, caters to diverse industries.

– The process of electricity generation undergoes various transformations, due to the limited presence of primary energy, which is directly convertible into electricity. This requires a high amount of energy that ascends the consumption, thereby, increasing the need for EMS.

– The demand for electricity in the non-residential sector has been rising over the last few years, owing to new entrants in the manufacturing industry and increasing production activity from various industries, including chemical, electronics, and automotive, which is expected to fuel the market.

– Increasing power generation through the renewable source of energy is expected to witness exponential growth, owing to increasing awareness regarding the environmental impact of fossil fuels, thereby, further propelling the growth of the market.

to Hold the Major Share

– The energy management systems market in the remains a major market, as residential, commercial, and industrial consumers continue to drive the adoption of EMS, in order to realize energy savings.

– The is currently ranked as the second-largest consumer of electricity, after China. Several key federal policy directives, rising energy costs, stringent regulations concerning greenhouse gas emissions, and increasing awareness about the benefits of automation, are the major factors driving the market in the United States.

– Furthermore, the presence of major energy management system companies, like Siemens, coupled with the evolution of new concepts and major technological contributions, is further fueling the demand for these solutions in North America.

– The rising trend of real-time monitoring of energy consumption and the integration with cloud-based systems, coupled with high automation level in smart factories across the region, have permitted real-time monitoring of energy consuming equipment, including HVAC, which is anticipated to aid the market growth over the forecast period.

