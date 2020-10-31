Smart Mining Market Outlook 2024: Top Companies, Trends and Growth Factors Details for Business Development

“Smart Mining Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Smart Mining market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Importance of Data Management and Analysis
Data management and analysis in the current market landscape has evolved to be of vital importance across different industries. Implementation of connected and automated systems, in order to harness artificial intelligence and utilize the mine’s idle data to make mines smarter for geological modeling and planning, is a recent trend in the industry.
Globally, mines are facing digital effectiveness as one of the major risks, and are thus making significant IT investments to increase their falling productivity. According to a McKinsey study, owing to inefficient systems, the mining industry recorded a fall of 3.5% in productivity.
Data from different deployed systems is being centralized to ensure effectiveness and productivity, thus eliminating the need for complicated manual systems. For instance, the Australian iron ore miner, CITIC Pacific Mining is utilizing SAP Vehicle Insights, a monitoring tool for light vehicles. While the tool provides basic logging and trafficking of the company’s assets, it is also helping the company realize the additional benefits (a quick ROI).
The growing adoption of technology in the mining industry is in its nascent stage, there are certain enhancements required in the areas of storage and management of the security of data being generated. There is a huge growth potential for data management and analytics solutions in the mining industry, as the importance of cross-referencing the data from different departments is increasing, in order to develop holistic data-centric solutions, which can cover the entire operation in the mining location.
North America to Hold Major Share
In North America, the has been witnessing an economic dislocation with regard to its mining industry (especially coal mining), due to political sensitivity. This has led to plant idling and workforce reductions in these mines, which has been a challenging factor for the smart mining market. Dynamic regulations in the country, due to the changing political environment, is expected to challenge the position of smart mining system manufacturers. With increasing challenges, such as changing the sociopolitical environment, limited access to capital, rising costs, and resource nationalism, the industry in the region is seeking new ways to overcome these challenges. Smart mining initiatives by various major companies are expected to play a crucial role in overcoming the aforementioned challenges.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Smart Mining market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Smart Mining market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Smart Mining market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Smart Mining market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Smart Mining market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Smart Mining?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Smart Mining market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Smart Mining space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Smart Mining market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Smart Mining Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Smart Mining Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Smart Mining market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Smart Mining market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Smart Mining market trends that influence the global Smart Mining market
Detailed TOC of Smart Mining Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Value Chain Analysis
4.3 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.4 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.5 Market Drivers
4.5.1 Growing Focus on Safety and Health
4.5.2 Increasing Penetration of Internet of Things (IoT) Solutions in Mining
4.6 Market Restraints
4.6.1 Lack of Qualified and Highly-skilled Labor
4.6.2 Challenging Equipment Management
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Solution and Service
5.1.1 Solution
5.1.1.1 Smart Control System
5.1.1.2 Smart Asset Management
5.1.1.3 Safety and Security System
5.1.1.4 Data Management and Analytics Software
5.1.1.5 Monitoring System
5.1.1.6 Other Solutions
5.1.2 Service
5.1.2.1 System Integration
5.1.2.2 Consulting
5.1.2.3 Engineering and Maintenance
5.2 Mining Type
5.2.1 Underground Mining
5.2.2 Surface Mining
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Cisco Systems Inc.
6.1.2 Wenco International Mining Systems Ltd
6.1.3 SAP SE
6.1.4 Rockwell Automation Inc.
6.1.5 Komatsu Mining Corporation (Joy Global)
6.1.6 Symboticware Inc.
6.1.7 ABB Ltd
6.1.8 Trimble Inc.
6.1.9 IBM Corporation
6.1.10 Atlas Copco
6.1.11 Outotec OYJ
6.1.12 Hexagon AB
6.1.13 Intellisense.IO
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
