Feed Mycotoxin Detoxifiers Market 2020Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2024

Feed Mycotoxin Detoxifiers

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Feed Mycotoxin Detoxifiers market” and its expanding nature. The Feed Mycotoxin Detoxifiers market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

  • The Global Feed Mycotoxin Detoxifiers Market was valued at USD 2184.35 Million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 3.38% during the forecast period (2019-2024). In 2017, was the largest geographical segment of the market studied and accounted for a share of around 43.2% of the market.
  • The market growth can be mainly attributed to the expansion of the animal meat market and the subsequent expansion of the compound feed industry. Increased awareness among the farmers about the benefits of mycotoxin detoxifiers is another factor augmenting the growth of the market studied.

    Key Manufacturers

  • Alltech Bio
  • products Co., Ltd.
  • AMLAN International
  • Belgium Impextraco
  • Biomin Feed Additive (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
  • Prince Agri
  • Kemin Industries, Inc.
  • Perstorp Performance Additives
  • Pfizer Animal Health (Zoetis)
  • Special Nutrients, Inc.
  • NutriAd
  • NOREL Animal Nutrition
  • Olmix Group
  • Micron Bio
  • systems

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Feed Mycotoxin Detoxifiers market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Feed Mycotoxin Detoxifiers market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Feed Mycotoxin Detoxifiers market have also been involved in the study.

    Scope of the Report:

  • Mycotoxin detoxifiers, when used in animal feed, prevent the contamination of feed by mycotoxins, which are a collective group of natural chemicals (toxic secondary metabolite) produced by certain molds. The presence of various mycotoxins contaminate the animal feed and negatively affect the health of animals. The adverse effects could range from problems related to reproduction and organ damage (liver/kidney) to a greater susceptibility to infectious diseases in animals. They can also affect the performance of these animals. To protect these animals from these adverse effects, mycotoxin detoxifiers are used in animal fodder. They are unique for each mycotoxin and are required to be supplemented in animal feed to counter the harmful effects of mycotoxins.

    TOC of Feed Mycotoxin Detoxifiers Market Report Covered:

    Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Feed Mycotoxin Detoxifiers market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

    Reasons to Purchase Feed Mycotoxin Detoxifiers Market Report Covered:

    • The report analyses how Feed Mycotoxin Detoxifiers market will grow in the future.
    • Analyzing various perspectives of the Feed Mycotoxin Detoxifiers market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.
    • Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period
    • Recognize the new developments, Feed Mycotoxin Detoxifiers market shares and policies employed by the major market players.
    • Competitive landscape including the Feed Mycotoxin Detoxifiers market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years
    • Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Feed Mycotoxin Detoxifiers market players

    Key Market Trends:

    Expansion of animal meat market

    The growth in the Global Mycotoxin Detoxifiers market is primarily because of expansion of animal meat market. According to Department of Agriculture, The consumption of animal meat have shown a consistent growth from 2015. In 2018, animal meat consumption have witnessed highest of 266,359 thousand metric tons which was 258,513 thousand metric tons in 2015. Increased global meat consumption and rise in health concerns in livestock have made the market to consume higher quantity of Mycotoxin Detoxifiers

    dominates the Global Market

    is the largest segment of the feed mycotoxin detoxifiers market and is expected to record a robust growth rate. Owing to the ready availability of raw materials and high effectiveness. Asia Pacific holds huge potential and shows substantial growth in terms of rising meat consumption along with production of local meat, increasing demand for quality food, growing awareness towards food safety, increasing per capita spending on meat related products, and expanding industrialization of animal industry in these regions.

    Study objectives of Feed Mycotoxin Detoxifiers Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Feed Mycotoxin Detoxifiers market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Feed Mycotoxin Detoxifiers market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Feed Mycotoxin Detoxifiers market trends that influence the global Feed Mycotoxin Detoxifiers market

    Detailed TOC of Feed Mycotoxin Detoxifiers Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.3 Market Drivers
    4.4 Market Restraints
    4.5 Industry attractiveness- Porter’s Five Force Analysis
    4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants
    4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 Type
    5.1.1 Binders
    5.1.1.1 Bentonite
    5.1.1.2 Clays
    5.1.1.3 Other Binders
    5.1.2 Bio-Transformers
    5.1.2.1 Enzymes
    5.1.2.2 Yeasts
    5.1.2.3 Other Bio-Transformers
    5.2 Animal Type
    5.2.1 Ruminant
    5.2.2 Poultry
    5.2.3 Swine
    5.2.4 Other Animal Types
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 North America
    5.3.1.1 United States
    5.3.1.2 Canada
    5.3.1.3 Mexico
    5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
    5.3.2 Europe
    5.3.2.1 Spain
    5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
    5.3.2.3 Germany
    5.3.2.4 France
    5.3.2.5 Italy
    5.3.2.6 Russia
    5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe
    5.3.3 Asia Pacific
    5.3.3.1 China
    5.3.3.2 India
    5.3.3.3 Japan
    5.3.3.4 Australia
    5.3.3.5 Thailand
    5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
    5.3.4 South America
    5.3.4.1 Brazil
    5.3.4.2 Argentina
    5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
    5.3.5 Middle East and Africa
    5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
    5.3.5.2 South Africa
    5.3.5.3 Egypt
    5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Most Adopted Competitor Strategies
    6.2 Market Share Analysis
    6.3 Company Profiles
    6.3.1 Alltech Bio-products Co., Ltd.
    6.3.2 AMLAN International
    6.3.3 Belgium Impextraco
    6.3.4 Biomin Feed Additive (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
    6.3.5 Prince Agri
    6.3.6 Kemin Industries, Inc.
    6.3.7 Perstorp Performance Additives
    6.3.8 Pfizer Animal Health (Zoetis)
    6.3.9 Special Nutrients, Inc.
    6.3.10 NutriAd
    6.3.11 NOREL Animal Nutrition
    6.3.12 Olmix Group
    6.3.13 Micron Bio-systems

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

     

