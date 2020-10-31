Categories
Pet Food Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2024

Pet Food

Pet Food Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Pet Food market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).  

Key Market Trends:

Pet Food Market is segmented by Product into Dry Pet Food

The dry pet food segment of the market studied was valued at USD 128.85 million in 2018, and is projected to reach USD 149.81 million by 2024, projecting to register a CAGR of 3.56%, during the forecast period.The growth of the segment can be attributed to the fact that these are pocket- and user-friendly options that are also easy to store, as they can be left out in open without worries amidst the busy schedules of owners. Along with providing nutrition, some of the specially formulated dry pet foods are used for cleaning teeth. This feature helps dry pet food capture more market share, than liquid pet food. Dry pet food is majorly used for dogs and cats, as dogs are becoming symbols of affluence, in Taiwan. By product, the dry pet food segment accounts for about 80% of the market share. The major players of the dry pet food segment are – Vegepet, Benefit, and DoggyMan Trading Co. Ltd.

Pet Food Market is segmented by Animal Type into Dogs

has more than 1.8 millions dogs. Among them, more than 17.6% of dogs were owned by households. With an increase in pet adoption rate and single-income population, an immense growth has been observed in the adoption of dogs as pets. 60% of the total dog population is small breed and senior dogs account for 30% of the total. With the help of the Animal Protection Act, has created many animal shelters and adoption systems for the welfare of dogs. imports huge amounts of dog pet food, as most dogs in the country consume pet food. The trend has changed from feeding dogs with leftovers and table scraps to branded pet food. Few owners cook food in their own homes with ingredients like dry fruits and vegetables for their dogs, whereas few feed their dogs with commercially available pet food.

Market Overview:

  • The Taiwanese pet food market is estimated to be worth USD 310 million in the year 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.56%, over the forecast period (2019-2024). The market is characterized by high-quality awareness and preference, and the willingness of the consumer to pay for such products. Pets are increasingly seen as a symbol of affluence and this notion is a key driver in the eastern markets. This applies particularly in the case of large pets, as this also signals a large living space and maintenance capability. The market growth is largely dependent on the thinking shift toward commercial products from the leftovers and table scraps. The traditional trends of late marriages and rising single households also apply to market and are major drivers for the market. Pet ownership is region specific in and is mostly centered on the capital city of Taipei. The highly-populated central and southern cities of Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung are the next major destinations with developing economies and consumer capabilities. The Taiwanese markets are heavily leveraged over the marketing capability of manufacturers, with well-planned promotional campaigning giving consistent results.

    Key Manufacturers Like 

  • Mars Inc.
  • Nestle SA (Purina)
  • Colgate Palmolive ( Hill’s Pet Nutrition)
  • Nutriara Alimentos Ltda
  • InVivo NSA
  • Agrolimen SA
  • Mogiana Alimentos SA
  • Heristo AG
  • Deuerer
  • Wellpet
  • J.M.Sucker (Big Heart)
  • Diamond Pet Foods
  • Blue Buffalo
  • Merrick Pet Care
  • Sunshine Mills
  • Ainsworth Pet Nutrition
  • Yamahisa Pet Care
  • Debifu Pet Products Co. Ltd.

    Scope of the Report:

  • The Taiwanese pet food market consists of two main groups namely, foreign-owned and local companies. Foreign companies account for major chunk of the market, with few local Taiwanese’s companies that account for 30% of the market share. Products from the United States, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Thailand are easily available, due to the increase in the e-commerce industry of Taiwan.The report contains an analysis on various parameters of the Taiwanese pet food market. The study includes various kinds of food given to pets, like cats, dogs, birds, etc., in Taiwan.The market has been segmented based on the type of animal, product, ingredient, pricing, and sales channel. The study involves analysis of pet food and market demand.

    Pet Food market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Pet Food market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Pet Food market have also been involved in the study.

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –

    • What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Pet Food market in 2023?
    • What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Pet Food market?
    • What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Pet Food ?
    • Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Pet Food market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
    • Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Pet Food space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
    • What are the Pet Food market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?

    Lastly, the Global Pet Food Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.

    Study objectives of Pet Food Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Pet Food market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Pet Food market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Pet Food market trends that influence the global Pet Food market

    Detailed TOC of Pet Food Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.4 Market Opportunities
    4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
    4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants
    4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 Product
    5.1.1 Dry Pet Food
    5.1.1.1 Grain-free
    5.1.1.2 Other Products
    5.1.2 Wet Pet Food
    5.1.2.1 Grain-free
    5.1.2.2 Other Wet Pet Food
    5.1.3 Veterinary Diet
    5.1.4 Treats/Snacks
    5.1.5 Liquid Food
    5.1.6 Organic Product
    5.2 Pricing
    5.2.1 Economic Segment
    5.2.2 Premium Segment
    5.2.3 Super Premium Segment
    5.3 Animal Type
    5.3.1 Dog
    5.3.2 Cat
    5.3.3 Bird
    5.3.4 Other Animals
    5.4 Ingredient Type
    5.4.1 Animal-derived
    5.4.2 Plant-derived
    5.4.3 Cereals and Cereal Derivatives
    5.4.4 Other Ingredient Types
    5.5 Sales Channel
    5.5.1 Specialized Pet Shop
    5.5.2 Internet Sales
    5.5.3 Hypermarket
    5.5.4 Others (Grocery, Non-grocery Store)

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Most Adopted Competitor Strategies
    6.2 Market Share Analysis
    6.3 Company Profiles
    6.3.1 Mars Inc.
    6.3.2 Nestle SA (Purina)
    6.3.3 Colgate Palmolive ( Hill’s Pet Nutrition)
    6.3.4 Nutriara Alimentos Ltda
    6.3.5 InVivo NSA
    6.3.6 Agrolimen SA
    6.3.7 Mogiana Alimentos SA
    6.3.8 Heristo AG
    6.3.9 Deuerer
    6.3.10 Wellpet
    6.3.11 J.M.Sucker (Big Heart)
    6.3.12 Diamond Pet Foods
    6.3.13 Blue Buffalo
    6.3.14 Merrick Pet Care
    6.3.15 Sunshine Mills
    6.3.16 Ainsworth Pet Nutrition
    6.3.17 Yamahisa Pet Care
    6.3.18 Debifu Pet Products Co. Ltd

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

    Purchase This Report (Price 3250 USD for single user license) –https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14099029

     

