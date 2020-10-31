Pet Food Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2024

“Pet Food Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Pet Food market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Pet Food Market is segmented by Product into Dry Pet Food

The dry pet food segment of the market studied was valued at USD 128.85 million in 2018, and is projected to reach USD 149.81 million by 2024, projecting to register a CAGR of 3.56%, during the forecast period.The growth of the segment can be attributed to the fact that these are pocket- and user-friendly options that are also easy to store, as they can be left out in open without worries amidst the busy schedules of owners. Along with providing nutrition, some of the specially formulated dry pet foods are used for cleaning teeth. This feature helps dry pet food capture more market share, than liquid pet food. Dry pet food is majorly used for dogs and cats, as dogs are becoming symbols of affluence, in Taiwan. By product, the dry pet food segment accounts for about 80% of the market share. The major players of the dry pet food segment are – Vegepet, Benefit, and DoggyMan Trading Co. Ltd.

Pet Food Market is segmented by Animal Type into Dogs

has more than 1.8 millions dogs. Among them, more than 17.6% of dogs were owned by households. With an increase in pet adoption rate and single-income population, an immense growth has been observed in the adoption of dogs as pets. 60% of the total dog population is small breed and senior dogs account for 30% of the total. With the help of the Animal Protection Act, has created many animal shelters and adoption systems for the welfare of dogs. imports huge amounts of dog pet food, as most dogs in the country consume pet food. The trend has changed from feeding dogs with leftovers and table scraps to branded pet food. Few owners cook food in their own homes with ingredients like dry fruits and vegetables for their dogs, whereas few feed their dogs with commercially available pet food.

Market Overview:

The Taiwanese pet food market is estimated to be worth USD 310 million in the year 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.56%, over the forecast period (2019-2024). The market is characterized by high-quality awareness and preference, and the willingness of the consumer to pay for such products. Pets are increasingly seen as a symbol of affluence and this notion is a key driver in the eastern markets. This applies particularly in the case of large pets, as this also signals a large living space and maintenance capability. The market growth is largely dependent on the thinking shift toward commercial products from the leftovers and table scraps. The traditional trends of late marriages and rising single households also apply to market and are major drivers for the market. Pet ownership is region specific in and is mostly centered on the capital city of Taipei. The highly-populated central and southern cities of Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung are the next major destinations with developing economies and consumer capabilities. The Taiwanese markets are heavily leveraged over the marketing capability of manufacturers, with well-planned promotional campaigning giving consistent results.

