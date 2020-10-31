Feed Software Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2024

“Feed Software Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Feed Software market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Focus on Feed Production Optimization

Increased demand for animal feed, owing to growth in the consumption of meat, has necessitated optimization of feed production, particularly when produced on an industrial scale, to ensure minimum cost and provide efficient feed. The formulation of animal feed is a challenging task, often leading to over usage or under usage of a few ingredients. Over usage of ingredients increases the cost of feed milling operations and under usage of few ingredients can have adverse effects on the growth and development of animals. The increased demand for animal meat across the world demands low cost, productive, and efficient feed milling operations, which is expected to drive the feed software market.

Increasing Usage of Feed Software in the Asia – Pacific Region

Asian countries, such as China, India, Japan, and Australia are the leaders in producing feed, who also use the latest technologies for producing feed. China is the leading market for feed software, as there are a maximum number of feed producing companies and are using technologies for producing quality feed. The Government of China recently announced programs to cut back on grassland and marginal lands that are used to grow corn, as there have been pest problems and an increase using chemical treatments. Cargill is bolstering its young animal nutrition capability by investing more than USD 15 million investment to add a piglet feed production line at its existing premix and nutrition facility in China.

Market Overview:

The feed software market was valued at USD 171.0 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 244.3 million in 2024, registering a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

The growing demand for meat, meat products, and awareness about the meat quality have created the demand for feed additives, which is helping the growth of the feed software market. With the growing requirement for animal feed, optimizing the feed produced is very important. China and the are the largest user bases for feed software, especially the software for ERP management and administrative services. Additionally, due to the high concentration of feed-producing companies in developed countries like the United States, many new feed software providers, such as Cultura and Prairie Systems, have made their way into the market in the past decade. Key Manufacturers Like

Format Solutions

Adifo Software

AgroVision

Kemin

Feedlogic Corporation

Prairie Systems

Evonik

Cultura Technologies

Agentis Innovations

GlobalVet LINK

Adisseo

Danisco Animal Nutrition

Alltech Inc.

DHI – Provo