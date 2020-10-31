Feed Additives Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast: 2024

“Feed Additives Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Feed Additives market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Increased Industrial Livestock Production

The demand for food derived from animals across the world has been increasing at a fast pace. The surge in this demand has been fulfilled by commercial livestock production and their associated food chains. According to the World Bank, industrialized meat production is growing six times faster than traditional meat production methods. The meat production industry is witnessing an upward trend during the recent past years, especially, in the developed countries, such as the United States, and European countries with reduced land usage. This boosts the production of livestock as well as meat, which in turn, accelerates the demand for feed additives for feeding the growing livestock population in these countries.

The shift toward meat production industrialization requires a better regulatory framework to protect public health and guarantee high-quality feed additive inputs in animal feeds, to enhance the efficiency of meat production. Feedlot-raised animals are kept indoors for the majority of the year and are given compound feed to enhance their growth and supply them with essential nutrients. This leads to increased demand and consumption of compound feed, thereby, driving the market for feed additives, globally.

Prebiotics is the Fastest Growing Feed Additive

Prebiotics are attracting considerable interest from pet owners, pet food manufacturers, livestock producers, and feed manufacturers. The most common forms of prebiotics are non-digestible oligosaccharides (NDO), including inulin, oligofructose manna oligosaccharides, glucooligosaccharides, and galactooligosaccharides. Organic nature of prebiotics is making them a lucrative option for the industry, as there are no regulations on product addition, and they are more accepted by consumers as safer alternatives. Due to this, the market for prebiotics is the fastest growing as compared to others. Among all the feed prebiotics, inulin is the largest market segment in prebiotics and it has been constantly gaining popularity as a major prebiotic and as a functional fiber in the developed countries, particularly in the EU, due to the ban on antibiotics use in animal feed.

Market Overview:

The global feed additives market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) was valued at USD 31.74 billion in 2018, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market. Economic growth, industrialization of the livestock industry, rising farmers awareness, and government support are the major factors for market attractiveness in this region.

Feed additives are essential for animal nutrition, as they improve the quality of feed, and thereby improve animals' performance and health. Industrialization of the livestock and meat sector is an important factor driving the demand for feed additives across the world. Amino acids, antibiotics, organic acids, and vitamins are the major segments, accounting for more than 40% of the global feed additives market. The determined push from the EU for alternatives to antibiotics has led to increased consumption of acidifiers and probiotics in Europe. The poultry segment is the largest consumer in the market studied, and the present trend of consolidation and backward integration of poultry processors is expected to maintain a steady demand for additives during the forecast period.

