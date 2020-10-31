Feed Vitamins Market 2020Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Feed Vitamins market” and its expanding nature. The Feed Vitamins market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Feed Vitamins market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Feed Vitamins market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Feed Vitamins market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Feed Vitamins Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Feed Vitamins market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Vitamin E – The Largest Market Segment by Type

The global market for Vitamin E was estimated to be USD 723.8 million in the year 2018. Vitamin E is a very important feed additive and the functions performed by the vitamin cannot be fulfilled by any other feed additive and hence, it is one of the most important feed additives. Vitamin E helps keep up the basic structure of tissues, build up the nervous system, and significantly adds to disease resistance in animals because of its balancing impacts on the immune system. Although Vitamin E is present in large quantities in fresh green forage, hay, and silage, its concentration reduces in storage, hence necessitating the incorporation of vitamin E as an additive in compound feed.

Asia Pacific dominates the market

The feed vitamins market in the Asia Pacific was at USD 636.1 million in 2018, making it the largest regional market. Livestock feeding in Asia- Pacific majorly is highly dependent on agricultural products like maize, sorghum, soybean meal, groundnut meal, and rice bran. However, with rising livestock animal health standards and the subsequent large-scale adoption of compound feed, several vitamins like A, D, E, K, and B are also included in livestock diets across the region. The Vitamin A market in China was significantly disrupted by inspections relating to environmental issues and new regulations. With the growing prices for the vitamins in the Asia-Pacific region, one of the major market players like DSM has planned to extend its investment towards vitamins production, which is likely to stabilize the prices in the near future.

Detailed TOC of Feed Vitamins Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Market Opportunities

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Vitamins

5.1.1.1 Vitamin A

5.1.1.2 Vitamin B

5.1.1.3 Vitamin C

5.1.1.4 Vitamin E

5.1.1.5 Other Vitamins

5.2 Animal Type

5.2.1 Ruminant

5.2.2 Poultry

5.2.3 Swine

5.2.4 Aquaculture

5.2.5 Other Animal Types

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Spain

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Russia

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Thailand

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 UAE

5.3.5.3 Egypt

5.3.5.4 South Africa

5.3.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Competitor Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Adisseo France S.A.S

6.3.2 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

6.3.3 Bactolac Pharmaceutical, Inc.

6.3.4 BASF SE

6.3.5 DSM Nutritional Products AG

6.3.6 Lonza Group

6.3.7 Atrium Innovations, Inc.

6.3.8 Vitafor Nv

6.3.9 Zhejiang Medicine Co., Ltd.

6.3.10 Zhejiang Xinhecheng Co. Ltd.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

