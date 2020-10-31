Categories
Feed Vitamins Market 2020Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2024

Feed Vitamins

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Feed Vitamins market” and its expanding nature. The Feed Vitamins market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

  • The global feed vitamins market accounted for USD 1876.4 million in 2018, and is projected to reach at 2080.3 million in 2024 with a CAGR of 1.7% over 2018-2024 (henceforth referred to as the forecast period). The drivers identified in this market are industrialization of livestock industry, expansion of animal meat market, changing demographics in Asia-Pacific and South America and livestock disease outbreak fuelling additives market. The restraints identified in this market are competition for raw materials with other industries, price volatility of agri-commodities and regulatory framework.

    Key Manufacturers

  • Adisseo France S.A.S
  • Archer Daniels Midland Co.
  • Bactolac Pharmaceutical, Inc.
  • BASF SE
  • DSM Nutritional Products AG
  • Lonza Group
  • Atrium Innovations, Inc.
  • Vitafor Nv
  • Zhejiang Medicine Co., Ltd.
  • Zhejiang Xinhecheng Co. Ltd.

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Feed Vitamins market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Feed Vitamins market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Feed Vitamins market have also been involved in the study.

    Scope of the Report:

  • Vitamins are supplements included in the animal feeds in small amounts for the overall growth, well-being and performance of the livestock. Deficiency of vitamins can be adverse to the health of the animals and will also lead to a wide range of diseases. Vitamin supplements are considered necessary in animal feeds for all kinds of livestock, and this has traditionally fuelled the animal feed vitamins market. An increase in the demand for quality meat, developing markets, health concerns & disease outbreak in livestock have driven the growth of the market globally. The scope of this report is limited to vitamins supplied to animals in the form of feed additives and vitamins supplied externally, in the form of premixes are not part of the report scope.

    TOC of Feed Vitamins Market Report Covered:

    Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Feed Vitamins market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

    Reasons to Purchase Feed Vitamins Market Report Covered:

    • The report analyses how Feed Vitamins market will grow in the future.
    • Analyzing various perspectives of the Feed Vitamins market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.
    • Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period
    • Recognize the new developments, Feed Vitamins market shares and policies employed by the major market players.
    • Competitive landscape including the Feed Vitamins market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years
    • Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Feed Vitamins market players

    Key Market Trends:

    Vitamin E – The Largest Market Segment by Type

    The global market for Vitamin E was estimated to be USD 723.8 million in the year 2018. Vitamin E is a very important feed additive and the functions performed by the vitamin cannot be fulfilled by any other feed additive and hence, it is one of the most important feed additives. Vitamin E helps keep up the basic structure of tissues, build up the nervous system, and significantly adds to disease resistance in animals because of its balancing impacts on the immune system. Although Vitamin E is present in large quantities in fresh green forage, hay, and silage, its concentration reduces in storage, hence necessitating the incorporation of vitamin E as an additive in compound feed.

    Asia Pacific dominates the market

    The feed vitamins market in the Asia Pacific was at USD 636.1 million in 2018, making it the largest regional market. Livestock feeding in Asia- Pacific majorly is highly dependent on agricultural products like maize, sorghum, soybean meal, groundnut meal, and rice bran. However, with rising livestock animal health standards and the subsequent large-scale adoption of compound feed, several vitamins like A, D, E, K, and B are also included in livestock diets across the region. The Vitamin A market in China was significantly disrupted by inspections relating to environmental issues and new regulations. With the growing prices for the vitamins in the Asia-Pacific region, one of the major market players like DSM has planned to extend its investment towards vitamins production, which is likely to stabilize the prices in the near future.

    Study objectives of Feed Vitamins Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Feed Vitamins market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Feed Vitamins market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Feed Vitamins market trends that influence the global Feed Vitamins market

    Detailed TOC of Feed Vitamins Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.3 Market Drivers
    4.4 Market Restraints
    4.5 Market Opportunities
    4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
    4.6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.6.3 Threat of New Entrants
    4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 Type
    5.1.1 Vitamins
    5.1.1.1 Vitamin A
    5.1.1.2 Vitamin B
    5.1.1.3 Vitamin C
    5.1.1.4 Vitamin E
    5.1.1.5 Other Vitamins
    5.2 Animal Type
    5.2.1 Ruminant
    5.2.2 Poultry
    5.2.3 Swine
    5.2.4 Aquaculture
    5.2.5 Other Animal Types
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 North America
    5.3.1.1 US
    5.3.1.2 Canada
    5.3.1.3 Mexico
    5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
    5.3.2 Europe
    5.3.2.1 Germany
    5.3.2.2 UK
    5.3.2.3 France
    5.3.2.4 Spain
    5.3.2.5 Italy
    5.3.2.6 Russia
    5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe
    5.3.3 Asia Pacific
    5.3.3.1 China
    5.3.3.2 India
    5.3.3.3 Japan
    5.3.3.4 Australia
    5.3.3.5 Thailand
    5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.3.4 South America
    5.3.4.1 Brazil
    5.3.4.2 Argentina
    5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
    5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
    5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
    5.3.5.2 UAE
    5.3.5.3 Egypt
    5.3.5.4 South Africa
    5.3.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Most Adopted Competitor Strategies
    6.2 Market Share Analysis
    6.3 Company Profiles
    6.3.1 Adisseo France S.A.S
    6.3.2 Archer Daniels Midland Co.
    6.3.3 Bactolac Pharmaceutical, Inc.
    6.3.4 BASF SE
    6.3.5 DSM Nutritional Products AG
    6.3.6 Lonza Group
    6.3.7 Atrium Innovations, Inc.
    6.3.8 Vitafor Nv
    6.3.9 Zhejiang Medicine Co., Ltd.
    6.3.10 Zhejiang Xinhecheng Co. Ltd.

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

     

