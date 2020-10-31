Feed Amino Acids Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2024

“Feed Amino Acids Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Feed Amino Acids market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Changing Demographics in Asia-Pacific and South America

The demand for meat-based food products is rising in the Asia-Pacific and South American regions, especially in China, India, Brazil, Argentina, etc., with rapid economic growth in the regions. This increased demand for meat protein has triggered increased uptake of feed additives and feed enzymes. Apart from improving nutritional value, feed enzymes are gaining importance for their role in meat quality improvement, with concern over the environment. The increase in demand can be attributed to the continuous economic growth of countries in these regions that have led to change in demographics, food habits, and lifestyle; the impact of globalization and urbanization tend to change the mindset of people in the region, where consumers experiment more in terms of their food habits. The food habits and eating patterns have shifted from cereal and vegetable-based to more meat protein-based currently. China is the leading meat consumer in the region, because of fast economic growth, changing food patterns, and increased meat production in the country. Meanwhile the demand growth is positive, end-user awareness and the conservative approach toward the feed sector are expected to remain a challenge for the industry’s growth in Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Vietnam and Thailand are estimated to be the fastest-growing consumer markets for meat-based products. India is a potential market, due to the increased intensive farming system.

China Dominate the Global Market

China is attractive for business growth. Economic growth, the industrialization of the livestock industry, increasing awareness among farmers, and government support are the major factors driving the market in the region. In the feed industry, Chiatai Macro of Thailand and Ajinomoto of Japan have both set up their joint ventures in China to produce feed grade lysine. Roune-Planc has set up a joint venture in Tianjin to produce feed grade methionine. The animal feed additive market in China is regulated by a legal system with registration, permit and supervision, and inspection. The responsible government departments are the State Ministry of Agriculture and the feed administration departments at the provincial level. New Entrants and investors in the Chinese animal feed additive market are required to abide by the numerous, complicated regulations. The importance of food safety has increased in the country, as the government undertook significant steps and formulated regulations regarding the same, such as the Food Safety Law in 2015.

Market Overview:

The feed amino acids market is estimated to be valued at USD 6.7 billion in 2018, and it is projected to register a CAGR of 2.72% over the forecast period (2019-2024).

– Amino acids are an important additive to enhance the quality and productivity of animal products and consequently for the growing meat industry, which is driven by the increasing demand for animal-derived protein, increasing awareness among people toward safety and quality of meat, and recent disease outbreaks in livestock.

– Certain amino acids are limiting in growing animals and since they are indispensable animals depend on external sources. Amino acids have been used in animal feeds for many decades now because of their contribution to animal growth.

