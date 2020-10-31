Farm Animal Healthcare Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

“Farm Animal Healthcare Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Farm Animal Healthcare market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
The Vaccines Segment Expected to Present High Growth Opportunities for Farm Animal Healthcare, Over the Forecast Period
Vaccination is essential for protecting the farm animals from disease and possibly death. There is a wide range of diseases for which vaccinations for farm animals have already been developed and well-established. Every country has developed certain guidelines for vaccination, which are followed at the national level to protect the farm animals from diseases and keep them healthy. For instance, the Responsible use of Medicine in Agriculture Alliance (RUMA) in the United Kingdom has released certain guidelines for vaccines in farm animal production. In the United States, the veterinary biologics are regulated by the USDA Center for Veterinary Biologics, part of the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. Several companies are focused on improving their distribution channels with innovative therapies, which may drive the market. Few of the recent technological advancements and innovations in process pertaining to the market include oral vaccine by Lumen Bioscience (supported by the grant from the US Department of Agriculture), edible vaccine system by the Irish biotech company, MicroSynbiotiX Ltd, etc.
North America is Expected to See a Consistent Growth in the Farm Animal Healthcare Market, Over the Forecast Period
North America is a major contributor to agriculture, livestock, and technological advancements and implementation across the world. In the United States, agriculture is integral to the country’s overall economy. The awareness and preparedness level of the government and the companies operating in the market for farm animal healthcare are high compared to other regions. Recently, the 2018 Farm Bill reported the preparedness level of the country, as well as the collaboration between animal health industry and the government to bring all feed and water uses of medically important antibiotics under the supervision of a veterinarian, thereby eliminating their use for growth promotion. To fight against some of the foreign animal disease threats, a foot-and-mouth disease vaccine bank was established, along with increased funding for surveillance and diagnostic support through the National Animal Health Laboratory Network.
As per the Animal Health Institute 2018 report, the expenditure has grown significantly to manage more than 9 billion food-producing animals in large and small farms across the country. With this, the is among the major exporters of food supplies to Canada and Mexico. Due to the afore-mentioned factors, North America is one of the primary regions for the farm animal healthcare market.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Farm Animal Healthcare market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Farm Animal Healthcare market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Farm Animal Healthcare market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Farm Animal Healthcare market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Farm Animal Healthcare market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Farm Animal Healthcare?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Farm Animal Healthcare market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Farm Animal Healthcare space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Farm Animal Healthcare market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Farm Animal Healthcare Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Farm Animal Healthcare Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Farm Animal Healthcare market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Farm Animal Healthcare market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Farm Animal Healthcare market trends that influence the global Farm Animal Healthcare market
Detailed TOC of Farm Animal Healthcare Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Advanced Technology Leading to Innovations in Animal Healthcare
4.3.2 Increasing Initiatives by the Governments and Animal Welfare Associations in Different Countries
4.3.3 Increasing Productivity at the Risk of Emerging Zoonosis
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of Infrastructure and Funding in LMIC
4.4.2 Use of Counterfeit Medicines
4.4.3 Increasing Costs of Animal Testing and Veterinary Services
4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product
5.1.1 Vaccines
5.1.2 Parasiticides
5.1.3 Anti-infectives
5.1.4 Medical Feed Additives
5.1.5 Other Therapeutics
5.2 By Animal Type
5.2.1 Cattle
5.2.2 Swine
5.2.3 Poultry
5.2.4 Aquaculture
5.2.5 Sheep
5.2.6 Other Farm Animals
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 France
5.3.2.2 Germany
5.3.2.3 UK
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Bayer Healthcare
6.1.2 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
6.1.3 Ceva Animal Health Inc.
6.1.4 Elanco
6.1.5 IDEXX Laboratories
6.1.6 Merck & Co. Inc.
6.1.7 Phibro Animal Health
6.1.8 Vetoquinol
6.1.9 Virbac
6.1.10 Zoetis Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
