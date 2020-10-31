Veterinary Healthcare Market Development, Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Veterinary Healthcare market” and its expanding nature. The Veterinary Healthcare market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Veterinary Healthcare market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Veterinary Healthcare market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Veterinary Healthcare market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Veterinary Healthcare Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Veterinary Healthcare market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Veterinary Healthcare Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Veterinary Healthcare market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Veterinary Healthcare market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Veterinary Healthcare market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Veterinary Healthcare market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Veterinary Healthcare market players

Key Market Trends:

The Significant Growth in the Demand for Vaccines may Boost the Growth of the Veterinary Healthcare Market Over the Forecast Period

In the developed markets, companion animals play an inevitable role in families, where they are essentially considered as family members than pets. In emerging markets, livestock animals are given high importance. Across different geographies, the importance of vaccine has risen significantly. The trend of a large number of families opting for pet insurance was observed across major consumer spending stores, globally. Apart from livestock, sheltered/housed animals represent a significant share of the animal population, who are at the great risk of exposure to vaccine-preventable infectious diseases. Vaccines for pets provide immunity against diseases, providing a protective barrier for humans from contacting diseases from their animals who are more likely to come into contact with wildlife. In several cases of food-producing animals, the industry and governments work closely to develop vaccines against the major outbreak of diseases in animals, such as foot-and-mouth disease. Some of the major challenges to the market include the unavailability of vaccines against several livestock vector-borne pathogens and strict regulatory approval processes for gaining market authorization. Funding for vaccine banks has become important over time. Over the forecast period, the necessity of vaccines and their development are expected to boost the growth of the veterinary healthcare market.

North America is Expected to Hold the Largest Share in the Market, Over the Forecast Period

Veterinary healthcare is an integral part of the US economy. It is among the most innovative industries in the United States, where it represents 2% of the total US pharmaceutical market. Mexico and Canada are among the largest export markets for meat and dairy products for the United States, each year. Apart from the economic benefits, the social benefits of the animals are far-reaching and highly recognized by several communities. As per the American Pet Products Association, the overall spending in the US pet market increased by 4.1% between 2016 and 2017, from USD 66.75 billion to USD 69.51 billion. Thus, with several factors aiding to develop a better environment, the North American region plays a vital role in the growth of veterinary healthcare.

Study objectives of Veterinary Healthcare Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Veterinary Healthcare market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Veterinary Healthcare market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Veterinary Healthcare market trends that influence the global Veterinary Healthcare market

Detailed TOC of Veterinary Healthcare Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Advanced Technology Leading to Innovations in Animal Healthcare

4.3.2 Increasing Initiatives by the Governments and Animal Welfare Associations of Different Countries

4.3.3 Increasing Productivity at the Risk of Emerging Zoonosis

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Infrastructure and Funding in LMIC

4.4.2 Use of Counterfeit Medicines

4.4.3 Increasing Cost of Animal Testing and Veterinary Services

4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 By Therapeutics

5.1.1.1 Vaccines

5.1.1.2 Parasiticides

5.1.1.3 Anti-infectives

5.1.1.4 Medical Feed Additives

5.1.1.5 Other Therapeutics

5.1.2 By Diagnostics

5.1.2.1 Immunodiagnostic Tests

5.1.2.2 Molecular Diagnostics

5.1.2.3 Diagnostic Imaging

5.1.2.4 Clinical Chemistry

5.1.2.5 Other Diagnostics

5.2 By Animal Type

5.2.1 Dogs and Cats

5.2.2 Horses

5.2.3 Ruminants

5.2.4 Swine

5.2.5 Poultry

5.2.6 Other Animals

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 France

5.3.2.2 Germany

5.3.2.3 UK

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Bayer Healthcare

6.1.2 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

6.1.3 Ceva Animal Health Inc.

6.1.4 Elanco

6.1.5 IDEXX Laboratories

6.1.6 Merck & Co. Inc.

6.1.7 Phibro Animal Health

6.1.8 Vetoquinol

6.1.9 Virbac

6.1.10 Zoetis Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

