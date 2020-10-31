Raw Coffee Beans Market Outlook 2024: Top Companies, Trends and Growth Factors Details for Business Development

“Raw Coffee Beans Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Raw Coffee Beans market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Brazil dominates the exports

Brazil accounts for 26% of global raw coffee beans exports. The four types of coffee beans are arabica, robusta, Liberia, excels. Arabica coffee beans are produced more in Brazil and robusta in Vietnam. There has been an escalation in demand for coffee beans market, as the existence of more number of coffee shop chains in many large populated countries has triggered the consumption of coffee.

Export revenues mainly from coffee have declined over the years in Brazil due to the expansion of other industrial sectors. However, Brazil still continues to be the major market for coffee beans due to already well-established production and export systems of coffee in the country.

Brazil dominates global production

Brazil holds a share of 36% global coffee production followed by Vietnam and Colombia. The crop first arrived in Brazil in the 18th century and had become the dominant producer of coffee beans. Coffee plantation in Brazil covers about 10,000 square miles. It monopolized the international coffee market and accounts for 80% of the market, it has exported between 32 million and 33 million bags in 2014. Brazil is the largest producer and exporter of coffee beans in the world. It has produced 3,090,000 metric ton and has exported 1,649,487 metric ton. The major countries that import raw coffee beans from Brazil in terms of values, as of 2017, are – US (USD 921,697), Germany (USD 879,183), Italy (USD 491,040), Japan (USD 323,977), among others. The share in the value of US in 2015 is 21.3% and it got reduced to 20% in 2017, Germany has 19% in 2015 and 19.1% in 2017. Brazil is also the second largest consumer of coffee.

Market Overview:

The global raw coffee beans consumption has grown at the rate of 4.08% and expected to grow further during 2019-2024. is the largest consumer and exporters of raw coffee beans in the world, accounting for more than 28% of the global consumption.

For many years, has been the world’s consumer of raw coffee beans. However, in recent years, raw coffee beans consumption has increased dramatically in China and Philippines at the rate of 15% and 6% during the period 2014-2018. Key Manufacturers Like

Scope of the Report:

Raw coffee beans are referred to as seeds of the coffee plant and post roasting and further processing results in coffee powders, granules and other forms used as a beverage.