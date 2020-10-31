Wheat Market 2020Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2024

“Wheat Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Wheat market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14244314

Key Market Trends:

Russia to Expand Wheat Exports

Russia is the largest global exporter of wheat, in terms of volume, and the country exported around 25.3 million metric ton of wheat in 2016. Russia is taking initiatives to extend its market for grain in the developing economies of Asia, which typically import their grain necessities from different parts of the world.

China is the Largest Producer

In 2018, China was the largest producer of wheat, globally, it produced around 131 million metric ton of wheat. Wheat is one of the staple nourishment crops of the Chinese population, representing 40% of the grain utilization in the country. Wheat is cultivated widely in the Yellow River and Huai River valleys of China, where wheat is rotated with maize.

Market Overview:

– The global wheat production was valued at a volume of 732 million metric ton in 2018, and it is expected to witness a CAGR of 1.39% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

– Wheat is one of the most important grain crops produced and traded globally. It is cultivated on more land area than any other commercial crop in the world. The global wheat generation is positioned third, in terms of volume, after corn and rice.

– Russia, Canada, France, and Australia are the major exporters of wheat, globally, and account for nearly 50% of total wheat exports in the world. Mozambique is the major importer of wheat in the world, it imported 2.48 billion metric ton of wheat in 2016.

– Despite the increase in wheat production over the past few decades, developing countries have continued to import two-thirds of all global wheat produ Key Manufacturers Like

Player 1

player 2

player 3

.

Scope of the Report:

Wheat is a cereal crop grown for food. The grain has major application in the food industry mainly bakery, followed by pasta, noodles, and other processed foods.