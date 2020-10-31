Organic Fertilizers Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2024

“Organic Fertilizers Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Organic Fertilizers market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

California is the Major Consuming State

The total consumption of organic fertilizers in California was 100,686 metric ton in 2018. There are around 300 organic strawberry growers in five distinct areas of California, namely Watsonville/Salinas, Santa Maria, Oxnard, Orange County/San Diego, and the Central Valley.

As the season wears on, conventional growers can implement Controlled-Release nitrogen fertilizers to boost productivity, which hardly makes any Timed-Release fertilizers available to organic growers. With the expanding organic strawberries market in California, the industry players have an opportunity to enter into the market and resolve this issue being faced by organic strawberry growers in California.

Increase in Area Under Organic Farming is Driving the Organic Fertilizers Market in the United States

The area of certified field crops in the increased from 1.68 million acres in 2016 to 1.85 million acres in 2018. The area of certified organic fruits, tree nuts, and berries in the country grew from 71,720 acres in 2016 to 73,220 acre in 2018. Organic oats account for the highest percentage of an organic crop, with 3.6% of the total oat acreage.

Market Overview:

The US organic fertilizers market is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period, 2019-2024. The increasing area under organic farming, especially in fruits and vegetables, is expected to drive the market.

Among all the states in the United States, California is forecasted to be the fastest-growing market, at a CAGR of 6.6%, on account of the large area under organic fruit and vegetable farms in the state. Key Manufacturers Like

