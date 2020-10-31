Fruits and Vegetables Market Outlook 2024: Market Trends, Segmentation, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

The report focuses on the favorable Global “ Fruits and Vegetables market” and its expanding nature. The Fruits and Vegetables market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Market Dynamics: –

Fruits and Vegetables market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Fruits and Vegetables market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Fruits and Vegetables market have also been involved in the study.

Scope of the Report:

TOC of Fruits and Vegetables Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Fruits and Vegetables market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Fruits and Vegetables Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Fruits and Vegetables market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Fruits and Vegetables market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Fruits and Vegetables market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Fruits and Vegetables market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Fruits and Vegetables market players

Key Market Trends:

UAE Fruits and Vegetables Market is Segmented by Vegetables

Among all the major vegetables in the , the olive segment recorded the fastest growth, at an estimated CAGR of 36.9%, during the forecast period. Increase in appetite for olive oil is spearheading strong demand for olives and olive oil in the country. The soaring demand in the country is the result of the growth in the number of health-conscious consumers and the intrusion of Arab and Southern European expatriates. Garlic, onion, potato, and tomato are few of the major vegetables that are exported from the to the neighboring countries, such as Oman, Iran, Iraq, and a few other African countries, like Somalia, Sudan, etc. Beans are the other vegetable type with the slowest growth rate, due to improper climatic conditions. Onion, potato, and tomato have bigger market measure and speedier development rate.

UAE Fruits and Vegetables Market is Segmented by Fruits

In the , banana is the quickest growing fruit segment, with an expected CAGR of 28.6% during 2018-2024, and the market value is projected to reach USD 2803.6 million by 2024. This is also the biggest fruit type, which has increased from USD 111.8 million, in 2015, to USD 620.7 million, in 2018. Banana is followed by watermelons, in terms of growth rate, with a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period, to reach USD 151.1 million by 2024.

Study objectives of Fruits and Vegetables Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Fruits and Vegetables market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Fruits and Vegetables market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Fruits and Vegetables market trends that influence the global Fruits and Vegetables market

Detailed TOC of Fruits and Vegetables Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4.5.1 Value Chain Overview

4.5.2 Price Markups in the Value Chain

4.5.3 Stakeholders in the Value Chain

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.7 Regional Analysis

4.7.1 PESTLE Analysis

4.7.2 Distribution Channel and Retail Analysis

5 PROCUREMENT REFERENCE MATRIX

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 Vegetables

6.1.1 Market Size (USD million)

6.1.2 Domestic Production Overview

6.1.3 Domestic Consumption Overview

6.1.4 Import Value and Volume

6.1.5 Export Value and Volume

6.2 Fruits

6.2.1 Market Size (USD million)

6.2.2 Domestic Production Overview

6.2.3 Domestic Consumption Overview

6.2.4 Import Value and Volume

6.2.5 Export Value and Volume

7 PRICES AND TRADE

7.1 Onion – Prices and International Trade

7.2 Potato – Prices and International Trade

7.3 Tomato – Prices and International Trade

7.4 Garlic – Prices and International Trade

7.5 Cauliflower – Prices and International Trade

7.6 Beans – Prices and International Trade

7.7 Eggplant – Prices and International Trade

7.8 Lemon – Prices and International Trade

7.9 Apple – Prices and International Trade

7.10 Banana – Prices and International Trade

7.11 Grapefruit – Prices and International Trade

7.12 Grapes – Prices and International Trade

7.13 Strawberry – Prices and International Trade

7.14 Watermelon – Prices and International Trade

7.15 Dates – Prices and International Trade

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

