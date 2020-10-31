Rice Market Outlook 2024: Top Companies, Trends and Growth Factors Details for Business Development

“Rice Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Rice market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14244610

Key Market Trends:

Production Analysis in the United States

The production of rice in the was 7,900.8 million metric ton in 2018, and it is the thirteenth-largest producer of rice in the world, after Cambodia. The accounts for over 1.8% of the world’s rice production. Although the recent trend has seen a decrease in the total rice production in the country, the rice production is expected to increase by more than 10%, because growers have planted more rice in 2018, following 2017’s unusually cool and wet planting conditions. Consequently, the rice harvested area is also estimated to have been increased by more than 11%.

India is the Largest Exporter of Rice

India is the largest exporter of rice in the world. It accounts for almost 24% of the total global rice exports. India is also the leading exporter of the basmati rice in the global market. The major countries importing rice from India are Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Iraq, with 9.3%, 9.2% and 7% of the total rice export shares from India, respectively.

Market Overview:

The rice market is projected to register a CAGR of 0.88% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

– Rice is the staple food of more than half of the world population, with more than 700 million metric ton produced annually at a global level.

– Most of the rice is grown and consumed in the Asian region, from Pakistan in the west to Japan in the east. Rice is the second-most important cereal crop after maize in the world. It is a crop that ensures food security in many of the developing countries of the East Asia and the Southeast Asia regions.

– Therefore, rice being the most consumed cereal grain globally, the growth of the rice market is expected to incre Key Manufacturers Like

Player 1

player 2

player 3

.

Scope of the Report: