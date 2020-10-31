Grapes Market 2020Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2024

“Grapes Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Grapes market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

The is the Largest Grapes Importer

The is the largest importer of grapes in the world, accounting for 16.4% of the total world imports. The major countries that the imports from are Chile, Mexico, and Peru, which together account for almost 99% of American grape imports.

The is a growing market for wines with the domestic demand exceeding the wine production in the country. Almost all 50 states of the US produces wine, however, most of the US wine production comes from California and Washington. The geological and climatic condition of the has provided these states with favorable wine growing conditions, like higher altitude continental climes or coastal fog-laden areas.

While the domestic production of grapes is focused toward supplying to the wine industry, the imports are mostly for table purpose.

The Growth of the Global Wine Industry Driving the Grapes Market

Grapes are used for wine production and with the increasing demand for wine, the demand for grapes is also increasing. The wine market is valued at USD 297.35 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 415 billion by 2024, at a 5.94% CAGR during the forecast period, 2019 – 2024.

Market Overview:

The grapes market was valued at USD 167.90 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach a value of USD 254.29 billion by 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 7.19% for the forecast period 2019-2024.

The major grapes producing countries include Italy, France, the United States, Spain, and China. Italy was the largest grapes producing country, with an annual production of 8.2 million metric ton in 2016. In terms of region, is the largest grapes producing region in the world, accounting for more than 45% of the world grapes production. The major grape importing countries are the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and China.

The major exporters of grapes in the international market include Chile, the United States, and Italy. In 2018, the top three grape importing countries of Europe, the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands, together imported around 25% of the grapes traded globally. Most of the countries of the European region import table grapes, while countries like Italy have huge acreage under vineyards, for the purpose of the production of wine. Many of the world’s finest quality wines are produced in the European countries. Key Manufacturers Like

Scope of the Report: