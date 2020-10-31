Vegetable Seed Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Vegetable Seed market” and its expanding nature. The Vegetable Seed market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Vegetable Seed market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Vegetable Seed market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Vegetable Seed market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Vegetable Seed Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Vegetable Seed market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Vegetable Seed Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Vegetable Seed market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Vegetable Seed market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Vegetable Seed market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Vegetable Seed market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Vegetable Seed market players

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Hybrid Seeds

The Indian domestic vegetable seeds industry is expected to double, to around USD 1,179 million, over the next five years. According to ICRA, this growth is supposed to be driven by increased use of hybrid seeds. The number of hectares under biotech crop production increased from 179.7 million in 2015, to about 185.1 million in 2016. Developing countries accounted for around 54% of the global biotech hectares, compared to 46% of the industrial countries. The increasing awareness regarding the consumption of vegetables, to meet diverse dietary and nutritional needs, has caused a rise in the demand for vegetables. Among all the vegetable seeds, cabbage (100%) and tomato (99.3%) account for the highest seed replacement rate. Currently, only 20% of seeds used by the farmers are of good quality, whereas, the remaining 75% of demand is being catered to by the saved seeds of farmers, from the previous season.

North America Leads the Market

North America is the largest market for vegetable seeds production and consumption in the world as of 2018. The North American vegetable seeds market is highly concentrated, with around 85% of market share being occupied by the top ten players in this region. Monsanto, Limagrain, Syngenta, and Bayer CropScience are the most influential seed companies in this market.

The is the largest vegetable seeds market in the North American region. Vegetable growers in the are mostly small land holding individual farmers, who grow vegetables in less than 15 acres of land. Around 33% of vegetable growers are small farmers and only 9% of farmers have large vegetable fields and can sell vegetables worth USD 500,000 per year.

Study objectives of Vegetable Seed Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Vegetable Seed market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Vegetable Seed market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Vegetable Seed market trends that influence the global Vegetable Seed market

Detailed TOC of Vegetable Seed Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Vegetable Type

5.1.1 Tomato

5.1.2 Cabbage

5.1.3 Sweet Pepper

5.1.4 Lettuce

5.1.5 Watermelon

5.1.6 Onion

5.1.7 Melon

5.1.8 Chinese Cabbage

5.1.9 Hot Pepper

5.1.10 Carrot

5.1.11 Sweet Corn

5.1.12 Eggplant

5.1.13 Okra

5.1.14 Other Vegetable Types

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Netherlands

5.2.2.2 Italy

5.2.2.3 Germany

5.2.2.4 United Kingdom

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.3 Asia – Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 India

5.2.3.3 Australia

5.2.3.4 Thailand

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Chile

5.2.5 Africa

5.2.5.1 South Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Monsanto

6.3.2 Groupe Limagrain

6.3.3 Syngenta International AG

6.3.4 Nunhems BV

6.3.5 Rijk Zwaan Holdings BV

6.3.6 Sakata Seed Corporation

6.3.7 Advanta Seeds

6.3.8 Takii & Co Limited

6.3.9 East-West Seed International

6.3.10 Enza Zaden BV

6.3.11 Bejo Zaden BV

6.3.12 Namdhari Seeds

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 APPENDIX

8.1 List of Figures

8.2 List of Tables

