Electromagnetic Flowmeter Market Analysis, Statistics and Growth Prediction 2020 to 2025

The Global Electromagnetic Flowmeter Market Research Report Forecast 2020 – 2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). It provides an in-depth study of the Electromagnetic Flowmeter market by using SWOT analysis. This gives a complete analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The electromagnetic flowmeter market was valued at USD 1,981.2 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 2,613.1 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.1% during the period of 2020-2025.

Top Key Players in the Global Electromagnetic Flowmeter Market: ABB Ltd, Omega Engineering Inc., Honeywell International Inc., and Emerson Electric Corporation

Key Market Trends

Water and Wastewater Industry to Witness the Highest Growth

– In industrial environments, electromagnetic flowmeter is primarily used in water management. Decades of ongoing research and development in sensors and signal processing have resulted in sophisticated electromagnetic flowmeters that can be integrated optimally into highly complex applications using measuring, controlling, and regulating technologies.?

– Further, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has accelerated investment in the nation’s aging water infrastructure. The EPA has issued seven WIFIA loans to help finance over USD 4 billion in water infrastructure projects.

– Also, according to UN-WATER, due to population growth, accelerated urbanization, and economic development, the quantity of wastewater generated and its overall pollution load is increasing globally. The availability of a safe and sufficient amount of water supplies is closely linked to how wastewater is managed.

– Further, electromagnetic flowmeters are used to measure treated and untreated sewage, processed water, water, and chemicals. Their power usage is relatively low, with electrical power requirements as low as 15 watts for some models. Therefore, with increasing investments in water infrastructure, electromagnetic flowmeters are also expected to witness a rise in adoption.

– Further, investment in new technology is significantly driving the market. For instance, in 2020, McCrometer Inc., a globally recognized flow meter manufacturer, announced the upcoming launch of its newest product, the McMag2000 flow meter. McMag2000 is a saddle-style insertion electromagnetic flowmeter, designed for the irrigation and water industries and best suited to applications, like center pivot systems, well monitoring, and surface water measurement.?

– Moreover, companies are continuously investigating to implement electromagnetic flowmeter at hydroelectric power plants and other infrastructure-related facilities.? In March 2019, J-Power and Toshiba announced that the companies would have a joint demonstration project monitoring water intake levels in mountainous areas where it is difficult to access and that are typically out of range of cell phone service or private communication networks by adopting low-power wide-area (LPWA) wireless technology. The companies will continuously investigate to implement this technology at hydroelectric power plants and other infrastructure-related facilities.?

Asia-Pacific to Emerge as the Fastest Growing Market

– The water and wastewater management industry dominate in many countries in the Asia-Pacific region, and according to WHO, reducing wastewater generation and implementing on-site sewage and wastewater technology are two strategies that can improve wastewater management.

– Singapores Tuas Desalination Plant (TDP), the first desalination plant that is owned and operated by PUB, Singapores National Water Agency, has won international recognition in 2019 for its use of ecologically sustainable technologies in the treatment process.

– In February 2019, SUEZ NWS formed a 49/51 joint venture (JV) with Zhuhai Huigang Urban Resources Development Co. Ltd, to invest in, build, and operate a WWTP with a daily capacity of 25,000 ton, to treat the industrial wastewater generated by the industrial companies in the petrochemical park of the Zhuhai Gaolan Port Economic Zone.

– Further, Nivo Controls Pvt. Ltd, an industrial automation company based in India, recently launched a new sanitary electromagnetic flowmeter for hygienic applications. The sanitary magnetic flowmeter is designed to meet the requirements of the dairy, food, beverages, brewery, and pharmaceutical industries for applications that demand hygienic, accurate, and reliable flow measurement.

– Furthermore, the Water Environment Partnership in Asia (WEPA) also aims to contribute to improving the water environment by offering information and knowledge necessary for the enhancement of water environment governance. Such factors have significantly contributed to the growth in the region.

Regional Analysis for Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Electromagnetic Flowmeter market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Key Development:

-March 2020 – Emerson introduced Micro Motion ProcessViz, which is a standalone, cost-effective software solution for flow meter process data visualization. It provides instant visualization of raw process data translates into directly actionable information, helping plant operators in the chemical, food, and beverage, and oil and gas industry reduce the time needed to identify a problem in the flow process.?

– March 2020 – Hitachi Capital Corporation, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, and Amnimo Inc., which is a subsidiary of Yokogawa, entered into a comprehensive partnership agreement with the goal of providing new services by adding Industrial IoT to each company’s technologies and lease equipment. The alliance is expected to provide high value-added services, such as the measurement of operating status data and offering consultation on the efficient use of equipment.?

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Electromagnetic Flowmeter Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

This report additionally Present a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

