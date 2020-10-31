Rice Seed Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast: 2024

“Rice Seed Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Rice Seed market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Trade in Rice Seed

Around 9% of the total rice produced is traded globally. This share has been improving over the years. Varying national laws and regulations and lack of official recognition of HYV seeds available are observed in a large number of countries. However, with increasing rice seed trade between countries, these bottlenecks are likely to reduce. Rice trade developed mainly around Asia. There has been an increase in the number of projects that facilitate rice seed trade. For instance, the project RISTE aims at developing and enabling the environment to promote seeds trade and knowledge – sharing on HYV rice seeds between India and Bangladesh. This is likely to benefit both countries.

Increasing Rice Consumption in the Asia – Pacific Region

About 90% of the world’s rice is grown in the Asia-Pacific region, which is endowed with the wet environment suitable for rice cultivation. Rice-based farming is the main economic activity for hundreds of millions of poor rural farmers in the region. China is the largest producer and consumer of rice seeds, followed by India and Vietnam. China’s National Rice Research Institute is considering tapping into the seed markets in Southeast Asia, Africa, and South America, by promoting its hybrid rice varieties over the next five years.

Market Overview:

The rice seed market was valued at USD 7,232.9 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 10,944.6 million in 2024, registering a CAGR of 7.35% during the forecast period. The two most popular varieties of rice grown globally are, Oryza sativa and Oryza glaberrima, of which Oryza sativa L, the most widely grown rice, is the staple food of an estimated 3.5 billion people worldwide. Rice is the staple crop for over half the world’s population. China and India, alone, account for 50% of the rice grown and consumed. Rice provides up to 50% of the dietary caloric supply for millions living in poverty in Asia, and therefore, rice is critical for food security. It is also becoming an important food staple in both Latin America and Africa. In many countries of Asia-Pacific, such as Bangladesh and the Philippines, per capita consumption of rice continues to rise across income groups in both urban and rural areas. Key Manufacturers Like

Syngenta AG

Bayer CropScience SE

Dow

DuPont Inc.

Monsanto

Longping High

Tech

SL Agritech

Advanta Seeds

Nuziveedu

Kaveri Seeds

Mahyco Seeds

RiceTec Inc.

China National Seed group

Advanced Chemical Indutries