Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market 2020Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2024

Organic Fruits and Vegetables market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Rising Demand for Organic Food over Synthetic Food
Rapid urbanization, increased adoption of healthy dietary lifestyle, and rising concerns regarding health and environment are the major factors attributed to the growth of organic fruit and vegetable market. Rise in lifestyle diseases, such as diabetes, blood pressure, and obesity, and excessive contamination of conventional food are driving organic food sales, worldwide. Due to constantly increasing demand for organic food and the limited supply in relation to demand organic foods, the area under organic farming has increased worldwide, since 2011. The global production areas were reported to be 57.8 million hectares in the year 2016, which is an increase from 37.2 million hectares in 2011. Owing to the above mentioned factors, the increasing demand for organic food that overtakes the demand for synthetic foods is driving the organic fruit and vegetable market.
North America to dominate the global market
North America is the largest market for organic fruits and vegetables, followed by and Asia-Pacific. The demand for organic fruits and vegetables in the has been continuously rising, due to growing health concerns, and an increasing number of health-conscious consumers in the country. As of 2015, almost 14% of the total fruits and vegetables sold in the US are organic. In the US, the overall organic food market was valued at USD 45.20 billion in the year 2017. The fruits and vegetable segment continued to be the largest organic food category, recording USD 16.50 billion in sales in 2017, indicating a 5.3% growth compared to the year 2016. In US, the sales of organic bananas increased by around 30.4% in 2017 as compared to the year 2016, indicating a strong growth of organic bananas in the country.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
.
Scope of the Report:
Organic Fruits and Vegetables market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Organic Fruits and Vegetables market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Organic Fruits and Vegetables market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Organic Fruits and Vegetables market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Organic Fruits and Vegetables ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Organic Fruits and Vegetables market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Organic Fruits and Vegetables space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Organic Fruits and Vegetables market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Organic Fruits and Vegetables market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Organic Fruits and Vegetables market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Organic Fruits and Vegetables market trends that influence the global Organic Fruits and Vegetables market
Detailed TOC of Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Fruits
5.1.1 Banana
5.1.2 Apple
5.1.3 Berries
5.1.4 Grapes
5.1.5 Others
5.2 Vegetables
5.2.1 Leafy Vegetables
5.2.2 Other Vegetables
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 France
5.3.2.3 UK
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Austria
5.3.2.6 Spain
5.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.3.3.1 India
5.3.3.2 China
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Argentina
5.3.4.2 Brazil
5.3.5 Africa
5.3.5.1 South Africa
5.3.5.2 Egypt
6 Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market Value Chain Analysis
6.1 Value Chain Overview
6.2 Detailed Value Chain Analysis
6.3 Profit Margin Analysis
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
