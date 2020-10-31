Micronutrient Fertilizers Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2024

“Micronutrient Fertilizers Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Micronutrient Fertilizers market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Growing Food Demand and Shrinking Farm Land

Agricultural production across the world will need to be doubled over the next 36 years to meet the demand from 9 billion people. Certainly, technology will continue to play a major role in this progress. Increase in urbanization and lower availability of arable land are motivating farmers to adopt efficient techniques. There are broader acceptance and recognition of the collective benefits of micronutrient fertilizers. The amount of arable land per-person is declining and the population is expanding. Hence, crop-yields must increase to meet food production needs. As a result, the world is witnessing the most dramatic demand increase for micronutrient fertilizers and for agricultural production.

Increasing Micronutrient Fertilizers Consumption in the Asia – Pacific Region

The Asia – Pacific micronutrient fertilizers market is the most developed and widespread in the global market. The distribution network of micronutrient fertilizers is well-established in major Asia – Pacific countries. This is further helping deepen the market of various micronutrients fertilizer products in the region. The increasing demand for food grains, coupled with decreasing nutrients in the soil, is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market in the region. Government policies and subsidies in most Asia – Pacific countries support their expansion. It is estimated that micronutrient content in soil is very less in most Asia – Pacific countries, far less than the same in developed nations. In Asia – Pacific, 10% of the Indian soil has phosphorus content and the average potassium content in soil is low by international standards. Japan has a highly active research base in micronutrient fertilizers.

Market Overview:

The micronutrient fertilizers market was valued at USD 1.06 billion in the year 2018 and the market is projected to register a CAGR of 8.59%, over the forecast period (2019-2024). Increasing incidence of micronutrient deficiencies in soils around the world, coupled with increasing promotion of micronutrient usage by governmental and non-governmental organizations, are driving the market for micronutrient fertilizers.

