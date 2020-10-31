Forage Seed Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

“Forage Seed Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Forage Seed market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Animal Products

Livestock is a major factor responsible for the growth of the agricultural sector. The world food economy is being increasingly driven by the shift in diet and food consumption patterns toward livestock products. In the future, production is anticipated to be increasingly affected by competition for natural resources, particularly land and water, and competition between food and feed. Developments in breeding, nutrition, and animal health may continue to contribute to the increasing potential for efficient production of animals. The growth in livestock production is likely to create a demand for better forage crops, as people are exceedingly concerned about the quality of meat they consume. The growth in the demand for forage crops can only be supported with better quality forage seeds.

North America Dominates the Forage Seed Market

Currently, North America is the largest forage seed market. Alfalfa is the largest traded seed among all the categories, and in the alone, it accounts for 27% of the market value. Currently, the occupies the largest market share (48%). Favorable weather conditions and an ever-increasing domestic and international demand are driving the growth in the North American forage seed market. Weather in the North American region is a major reason behind the decline of demand in the forage seed market. To counter this effect, in December 2017, Grassland Oregon, a seed company based in Salem, Oregon, launched FIXatioN Balansa and Frosty Berseem clovers, making them available to producers in Canada. Both varieties are capable of withstanding temperatures as cold as -26°C and -5°C, respectively.

Market Overview:

The forage seed market was valued at USD 4.96 billion in 2018, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 9.3%, during the forecast period (2019-2024).

– The major share in the forage seed market is occupied by North America, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Africa.

– The major factors driving the forage seed market are the increasing demand for dairy products, the increasing demand for animal products, consumer preference for organic food and feed products, shrinkage of open land for animal grazing, and increasing specialized feed requirement due to the introduction of high yielding cattle.

– Some of the restraints identified in the studied market are adverse climatic conditions, time-based incentive returns requiring significant investments, and the unwillingness of farmers to pay for high-quality forage se Key Manufacturers Like

