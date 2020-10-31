Biofungicide Market Development, Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

“Biofungicide Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Biofungicide market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Easy Registration Procedure of Biofungicides is driving the market

Given that biofungicides tend to pose fewer risks than chemical fungicides, the EPA generally requires less data to register a biofungicide than to register a chemical fungicide. As a result, new biofungicides are often registered in less than a year, compared to an average of more than three years for synthetic fungicides.Biofungicides are regulated in the European Union in the same manner as chemical fungicides. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), a 34-country group headquartered in Paris, France, assists EU governments in quickly and thoroughly assessing biopesticide risks to humans and the environment.

North America dominates the market

As of 2018, the North American market for biofungicide was USD 496.9 million and it is projected to reach a value of USD 1046.2 million by 2024, with a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period. In countries like Canada and the United States, Trichoderma harzianum strain T-22 is the most commercially used biofungicide. Green housed spaces are increasing by 21% in these regions and therefore, there is a huge scope for the market to grow. Actinovate, Mycostop, Prestop, Root Shield, Serenade, SoilGard, and Taegro are the few newly registered biofungicides in Canada and the United States.

Market Overview:

The global biofungicide market was valued at USD 1208.2 million in 2018, and it is projected to reach a value of USD 2877.2 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period. The drivers identified in the market are growing demand for food safety, easy registration procedure of biofungicides, increasing R&D and partnerships among the market players and increasing area under organic farming. The restraints identified in the market are high target pest specificity, lower shelf life and lack of awareness of bioinputs.

