Biofungicide Market Development, Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

Key Market Trends:
Easy Registration Procedure of Biofungicides is driving the market
Given that biofungicides tend to pose fewer risks than chemical fungicides, the EPA generally requires less data to register a biofungicide than to register a chemical fungicide. As a result, new biofungicides are often registered in less than a year, compared to an average of more than three years for synthetic fungicides.Biofungicides are regulated in the European Union in the same manner as chemical fungicides. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), a 34-country group headquartered in Paris, France, assists EU governments in quickly and thoroughly assessing biopesticide risks to humans and the environment.
North America dominates the market
As of 2018, the North American market for biofungicide was USD 496.9 million and it is projected to reach a value of USD 1046.2 million by 2024, with a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period. In countries like Canada and the United States, Trichoderma harzianum strain T-22 is the most commercially used biofungicide. Green housed spaces are increasing by 21% in these regions and therefore, there is a huge scope for the market to grow. Actinovate, Mycostop, Prestop, Root Shield, Serenade, SoilGard, and Taegro are the few newly registered biofungicides in Canada and the United States.
Market Overview:
Scope of the Report:
Detailed TOC of Biofungicide Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Application
5.1.1 Grains and Cereals
5.1.2 Oilseeds
5.1.3 Fruits & Vegetables
5.1.4 Other Applications
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 US
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.1.3 Rest of North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 Germany
5.2.2.2 France
5.2.2.3 UK
5.2.2.4 Italy
5.2.2.5 Spain
5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia Pacific
5.2.3.1 Australia
5.2.3.2 China
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 Japan
5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Latin America
5.2.4.1 Brazil
5.2.4.2 Argentina
5.2.4.3 Rest of Latin America
5.2.5 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Adopted Competitor Strategies
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Bioworks Inc.
6.3.2 Marrone BioInnovations
6.3.3 Certis
6.3.4 The Stockton Group
6.3.5 Koppert Biological Systems
6.3.6 International Pannacea Ltd
6.3.7 Lallemand
6.3.8 Seipasa
6.3.9 Syngenta AG
6.3.10 De Sangosse Ltd
6.3.11 IsAgro USA
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
