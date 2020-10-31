Autonomous Tractors Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast: 2024

“Autonomous Tractors Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Autonomous Tractors market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Increase in Labour Costs is driving the market

The cost of farm labor has a direct relationship with the percentage of the total population of a country employed in agriculture, considering simple demand-supply economics. On an average, developing economies have larger percentages of population dependent on agriculture. However, the percentages have decreased over time. Farmers are increasingly adopting agricultural mechanization as a substitute to manual labor with a more cost-effective, easily available and more efficient means of agricultural operation.They are shifting towards autonomous tractors to save time and resources which in turn is increasing the farm productivity and per acre yield of crops.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market

The global autonomous tractor market is segmented by geography into North America,Europe, Asia Pacific,South America and Africa. Asia Pacific is considered as the fastest growing market because the companies located in Asia Pacific are launching new autonomous tractors in the market and thereby dominating the market with faster innovations and product launches.

Market Overview:

The global autonomous tractor market was valued at USD 507.61 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 35.0% during the forecast period (2019-2024).The drivers identified in the market are increase in efficiency and farm productivity, increase in labour costs and better management of farm activities.The restraints identified in the market are huge capital investment, lack of awareness among farmers and unanticipated risks in a growing market. Key Manufacturers Like

AGCO

John Deere

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd

Autonomous Tractor Corporation

CNH Industrial

Kubota Corporation

Dutch Power Company

Yanmar Co., Ltd.

Trimble Inc.