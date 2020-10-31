Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics Market 2020Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics market” and its expanding nature. The Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics market have also been involved in the study.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Adoption of Automation Technologies in Indoor Farming

With the adoption of advanced technologies, large farms equipped with indoor farming are opting for the usage of robots, in order to automate the processes mentioned above. After the adoption of advanced farming technologies in large farms, the labor force reduced by 22% globally, in the year 2017, compared to the previous year. Some of the major projects, like GARotics (Green Asparagus Robotics Harvesting System), GRAPE (Ground Robot for VineyArd Monitoring and ProtEction), and MARS (Mobile Agricultural Robotic Swarms) were funded by the European Commission to replace manual labor with automation technologies. Several such innovations are aiding the agricultural robots market to gain potential attraction in the near future.

Big industrial indoor farms are using aquaponics, which includes high-tech plumbing and filtration systems that can recycle virtually all the fresh water and avoid the use of pesticides. The combination of indoor farming and robots is likely to enhance the production capacities of crops. This is likely to drive the agricultural robots and mechatronics market to an extent.

North America dominates the market

According to Mordor Intelligence analysis, the share of the North American agricultural robots and mechatronics market was 62% in 2018. The is one of the largest markets for autonomous tractors in the agricultural robots and mechatronics market in North America. Autonomous Tractor Corporation and Agrobotics LLC are some of the major players in the market studied, based in this region. The major factors driving the market studied in North America are large scale farming operations, decline in labor, and the need to enhance productivity of agriculture.

