Agricultural Chelates Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2024

Agricultural Chelates market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Incidences of Micronutrient Deficiency
Micronutrient deficiencies, owing to many factors, such as low soil organic matter and high clay content, act as delimiters to the agricultural chelates market’s growth. Micronutrient fertilizers with chelating agents become increasingly advantageous, as they offer sustainability and stability in increasing the production of various food grains, oilseeds, and pulses. Chelating agents are organic molecules that can trap or encapsulate certain metal ions, such as Calcium, Magnesium, Iron, Cobalt, Zinc, and Manganese. Zinc deficiency affects many crops, such as maize, rice, and wheat, and is the most widespread micronutrient deficiency, globally. Boron is the second most widespread deficiency, while iron deficiency is prevalent in regions with the Mediterranean climate and calcareous soils. In and Australia, calcium deficiency is relatively common. Relative susceptibility of certain crops to micronutrients is as follows.
Increasing Agricultural Chelates Consumption in the Asia – Pacific Region
The Asia – Pacific region has the highest market value for agricultural chelates, which is majorly led by China, India, and Australia. The Asia – Pacific agricultural chelates market is growing at a higher rate in the forecasted period due to increasing population in the region. In the Asia-Pacific region, China is estimated to have the highest market share of 43%, followed by India, Australia, and Japan. Australia is estimated to have the highest growth rate during the forecasted period. A rapid increase in population and the increasing demand for food has forced farmers to grow crops with higher yield, thus increasing the demand for Chelates in the region. The chelates market in the Asia-Pacific region is a fragmented market, with some of the major companies, Yara India, Coromandel International, BASF, DuPont, and Nufarm Limited.
Market Overview:
Agricultural Chelates market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Agricultural Chelates market have also been involved in the study.
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
the Global Agricultural Chelates Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors.
