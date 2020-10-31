Garlic Market Outlook 2024: Market Trends, Segmentation, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Garlic market” and its expanding nature. The Garlic market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Market Dynamics: –

Garlic market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Garlic market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Garlic market have also been involved in the study.

Scope of the Report:

TOC of Garlic Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Garlic market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Garlic due to its Various Uses in Industries

According to the WHO, garlic containing meal may lead to the reduction in cancer risk through regular intake of this vegetable. There has also been increasing demand from European countries, such as Spain, France, Italy, and other countries. The increasing exports of countries, like India and China, are also indicators of the high demand for garlic, globally. The exports of Indian garlic has increased three-fold and the country is also exporting to Gulf countries, such as Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan. Garlic is also used in processing industries, due to high sales of pickles and curry products. It is also widely used in herbal products pastes and medicines. The vegetable is also famous for use as a flavoring agent in various cuisines.

Asia-Pacific Leads the Global Garlic Market

Asia-Pacific dominates the global market for garlic, with particularly China being the leader not only in this region but also globally. It holds more than 70% of the global garlic production. The production of garlic is favored in a region with temperatures ranging from 12 to 24 degree Celsius. The current supply of garlic comes from plantations in Jinxiang, Shandong, Peizhou, Jiangsu, Qixian Henan, Zhongmou, and Henan. Indonesia is the largest importer of Chinese garlic, with a 26.3% share of total Chinese garlic exports, followed by Vietnam and Malaysia, with 14.2% and 7.6%, respectively.

Detailed TOC of Garlic Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.4.1 Value Chain Overview

4.4.2 Price Markups in the Value Chain

4.4.3 Value Chain Stakeholders

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Geography

5.1.1 North America

5.1.1.1 US

5.1.1.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.1.1.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.1.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.1.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.1.2 Mexico

5.1.1.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.1.2.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.1.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.1.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2 Europe

5.1.2.1 Spain

5.1.2.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.1.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.2.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.2 Ukraine

5.1.2.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.2.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.2.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.3 France

5.1.2.3.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.3.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.2.3.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.3.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.4 UK

5.1.2.4.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.4.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.2.4.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.4.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.5 Russia

5.1.2.5.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.5.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.2.5.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.5.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.1.2.6.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.6.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.2.6.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.6.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3 Asia-Pacific

5.1.3.1 Vietnam

5.1.3.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.1.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.3.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.2 China

5.1.3.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.2.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.3.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.3 India

5.1.3.3.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.3.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.3.3.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.3.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.4 South Korea

5.1.3.4.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.4.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.3.4.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.4.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.5 Myanmar

5.1.3.5.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.5.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.3.5.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.5.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.6 Indonesia

5.1.3.6.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.6.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.3.6.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.6.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.1.3.7.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.7.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.3.7.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.7.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.4 South America

5.1.4.1 Brazil

5.1.4.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.4.1.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.4.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.4.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.4.2 Argentina

5.1.4.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.4.2.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.4.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.4.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.4.3 Rest of South America

5.1.4.3.1 Production Analysis

5.1.4.3.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.4.3.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.4.3.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.5 Middle East & Africa

5.1.5.1 Egypt

5.1.5.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.5.1.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.5.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.5.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.5.2 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.1.5.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.5.2.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.5.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.5.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2 Procurement Preference Matrix

6 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7 APPENDIX

8 DISCLAIMER

