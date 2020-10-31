Fungicide Market Outlook 2024: Top Companies, Trends and Growth Factors Details for Business Development

“Fungicide Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Fungicide market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Adoption of New Farming Practices Driving the Market

Fungicide usage and demand have fluctuated enormously over the years. The major factors that affect consumption pattern are changes in crop acreage, pest resistance, pesticide regulation, and technology adoption. Increased adoption and high effectiveness of fungicides have fueled the industry growth.

In the recent years, the popularity of bio-fungicides has increased among farmers, producers, and end consumers. Factors, like increasing demand for food safety and security, and government support, are driving the growth of this industry. The development of bio-pesticides or eco-friendly crop protection products has become a priority of the research and funding agencies all over the world. Growing profits in organic-based farming are influencing farmers to look toward the synthetic chemical alternatives to control plant health problems.

South America Leads the Fungicides Market

With a share of 34% of the market, South America led the global market for fertilizers in 2018, with a revenue of USD 4.85 billion. The fungicide market in South America is driven by the increasing demand for crop yield and efficiency, and growing rate of adoption of GM technology and new farming practices in the region. Brazil is the largest pesticide market in the region, followed by Argentina and Chile.

Market Overview:

The fungicide market was valued at USD 13.41 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach a value of USD 15.74 billion, registering a CAGR of 3.04% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

During the forecast period, the fungicides market is expected to have slower growth than other crop protection chemicals, like insecticides, due to lesser developments in the market and rapid adoption of fungal disease resistant crops, as compared to insect-resistant crops. Key Manufacturers Like

Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd (Formerly Makhteshim Agan Industries Ltd) (Israel)

American Vanguard Corporation (United States)

BASF SE (Germany)

Bayer Cropscience AG (Germany)

Bioworks Inc (United States)

Dow Agrosciences LLC (United States)

DuPont (United States)

FMC Corporation (United States)

Isagro Spa (Italy)

Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd (Japan)

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (United States)

Monsanto Company (United States)

Natural Industries (United States)

Nippon Soda Co. Ltd

Nufarm Ltd (Australia)

Platform Specialty Products

Sumitomo Chemical (Japan)

Syngenta International AG (Switzerland)