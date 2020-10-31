Fresh Pumpkin Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

“Fresh Pumpkin Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Fresh Pumpkin market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14244254

Key Market Trends:

The Dominates the Fresh Pumpkin Import

The is the top importer of pumpkins, with Mexico being the top exporter to the United States. The major exporters to the are Mexico, Canada, New Zealand, and Guatemala. However, the strong domestic production is fluctuating imports from other countries.

China Dominates the Fresh Pumpkin Market in Terms of Production

The Chinese pumpkin market is growing at a steady pace. Nearly half of the global pumpkin production is from China, but it consumes most of its domestic production. In order to promote vegetable production, the Chinese government has launched several vegetable programs, which are driving the growth of the market in this region.

Market Overview:

– The global production of fresh pumpkins is projected to register a CAGR of 2.80%.

– The drivers identified in the market are increasing usage of pumpkins in restaurant dishes, increasing usage of seeds for snacking, favorable prices for growers, and increasing awareness about nutritional value of pumpkins.

– The restraints identified in the market are lack of technology to prevent deterioration and non-availability of residue-free pumpk Key Manufacturers Like

Player 1

player 2

player 3

.

Scope of the Report: