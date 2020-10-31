Chile Crop Protection Chemicals Market Development, Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

“Chile Crop Protection Chemicals Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Chile Crop Protection Chemicals market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Technological Innovation in the Crop Protection Sector is driving the market

Various ongoing innovations in agriculture are expected to have a positive impact on the crop protection chemicals market in Chile. For instance, the application of epigenetics in developing new fungicide formulation, digital farming tools, and precision farming with a precise amount of chemicals for getting proper yield among others, are likely to drive the demand for pesticides in Chile.

Chile Crop Protection Chemicals Market is Segmented by Applications into Crop-based Products

The Ministry of Agriculture’s Agricultural and Livestock Protection Service (SAG) must approve the use of pesticides. This agency regulates the use of pesticides in Chile. In Chile, the agrochemicals market is quite competitive, with Bayer occupying the topmost position, followed by Syngenta and Agricola National S.A.C(ANASAC). The market for crop-based pesticide application occupies a larger market share of 85%, with grains and cereals dominating this segment

Market Overview:

The Chile crop protection chemicals market was valued at USD 390 million in the year 2018 and is projected to reach USD 540 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.31% in the forecast period. The drivers identified in this market include the need for increased agricultural productivity, an increasing number of mergers and acquisitions, decreasing arable land, technological innovation in crop protection sector, increasing herbicide resistance, and increased rate of adoption of GM technology. The restraints identified in this market are environmental and ecological damages, government regulations on agro chemicals, food safety issues, and increased health concerns.

Key Manufacturers Like

Adama Chile SA

Anasac Chile SA

BASF Chile SA

Bayer SA

Cheminova SA

DowDuPont Chile SA

NuFarm

Isagro SpA

Sumitomo Corporation (Chile) Limitada