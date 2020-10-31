Cannabis Market Outlook 2024: Market Trends, Segmentation, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Cannabis market” and its expanding nature. The Cannabis market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Cannabis market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Cannabis market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Cannabis market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Cannabis Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Cannabis market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Cannabis Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Cannabis market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Cannabis market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Cannabis market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Cannabis market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Cannabis market players

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Legalization of Cannabis is Driving the Market

Medicinal cannabis accounts for the majority share of the cannabis market, when segmented on the basis of usage. Many countries have legalized the usage of cannabis for medicinal purposes. Many countries, where cannabis has been legalized, have a large adult population aged 50 and above. This increases the demand for medicinal cannabis, as the affinity of getting sick with chronic diseases increases after 50 years. Many countries, like the and Chile, have legalized the usage of cannabis for medicinal purposes; but the sale is illegal in these countries, and hence, cannabis is mostly donated between two organizations on a non-profit basis and strictly for usage in medical practices.

North America Dominates the Market

The cannabis market was valued at USD 14.5 billion in 2018 and it is projected to reach 89.1 billion by 2024, with a CAGR of 37% during the forecast period. The growth rate can be attributed to the fact that various countries are now legalizing the usage of cannabis for medical purposes and various states in the US are legalizing the usage of cannabis for recreational purposes as well. North America accounts for more than 95% of the cannabis market, with the US alone making up more than 90% share of the North American market.

Study objectives of Cannabis Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Cannabis market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Cannabis market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Cannabis market trends that influence the global Cannabis market

Detailed TOC of Cannabis Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Usage

5.1.1 Medical

5.1.2 Recreational

5.2 Crop Variety

5.2.1 Cannabis Indica

5.2.2 Cannabis Sativa

5.2.3 Other Crop Varieties

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 Czech Republic

5.3.2.3 Croatia

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 Australia

5.3.3.2 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Argentina

5.3.4.2 Chile

5.3.4.3 Peru

5.3.4.4 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Competitor Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Scotts Miracle-Gro Co.

6.3.2 Canopy Growth Corp.

6.3.3 GW Pharmaceuticals PLC

6.3.4 Aurora Cannabis Inc.

6.3.5 Aphria Inc.

6.3.6 MedReLeaf Corp.

6.3.7 Sprott Inc.

6.3.8 Insys Therapeutics Inc.

6.3.9 CanniMed Therapeutics Inc.

6.3.10 Cara Therapeutics Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

