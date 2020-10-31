Analysis of Fisheries and Aquaculture Sector in Saudi Arabia Market 2020Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2024

“Analysis of Fisheries and Aquaculture Sector in Saudi Arabia Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Analysis of Fisheries and Aquaculture Sector in Saudi Arabia market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14245683

Key Market Trends:

Saudi Arabia Fisheries and Aquaculture Market is Segmented by Unprocessed Fish into Fresh/Chilled

The aquaculture market in Saudi Arabia is in the nascent stage of development, as compared to other Middle Eastern countries. In 2018, the fresh/chilled unprocessed fish segment in Saudi Arabia was estimated at USD 151.8 million. The segment is projected to reach USD 177.1 million by 2024, with a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.

Saudi Arabia Fisheries and Aquaculture Market is Segmented by Processed Fish

Saudi Arabia is mostly dependent on the developing countries in South and Southeast Asia, South America, and Africa, toward meeting its domestic demand for fish and fish products. Processed shrimps, lobsters, caviars, and cuttlefish are mainly imported from Korea, Thailand, the Philippines, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Hong-Kong, Taiwan, and Argentina. According to the Saudi Society of Agricultural Sciences, as most of the seafood in the Kingdom is imported from other countries, their prices are usually high. In 2018, the market for processed fish in Saudi Arabia was estimated at USD 80.8 million, and it is projected to reach USD 101.1 million by 2024, with a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The market in Saudi Arabia was valued at USD 342.0 million in 2018, and it is projected to reach USD 402.5 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 2.75% during the forecast period. The drivers identified in this market are growing government support to the sector, rapid increase in demand, and increasing sale of fish via social network platforms. The restraints identified in this market are extreme meteorological and hydrological conditions, fishing bans in the country, and decline in employment by the fisheries sector. Key Manufacturers Like

Player 1

player 2

player 3

.

Scope of the Report: