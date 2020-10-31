Agriculture in Egypt Market Outlook 2024: Market Trends, Segmentation, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Agriculture in Egypt market” and its expanding nature. The Agriculture in Egypt market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Market Dynamics: –

Agriculture in Egypt market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Agriculture in Egypt market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Agriculture in Egypt market have also been involved in the study.

Scope of the Report:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Number of Projects for Ensuring Food Security Driving the Market

The Egyptian government has designed agricultural development strategy, which aims to improve the agricultural development strategy by 2030, by promoting the agricultural growth through efficient and environmentally sustainable management of the use of land and water, along with rationalizing the use of irrigation water and improving on-farm water management in old farmlands. This strategy also aims at developing the market for agricultural output and the promotion of the private sector in agriculture. This strategy aims at reforms that make agricultural institutions, like Agricultural Research Centre, Egypt, more responsive to the needs of farmers, in order to ensure the progressive development of the agricultural sector in the country. Other projects, like microfinance for the economically-active poor who work in the micro-enterprise sector, or in low salary jobs, and who are excluded or underserved by the formal financial sector, will get finance from the government to do farming and related work. These projects are steps toward ensuring sustainable food security in the country.

Increased Focus on Sustainable and Green Farming

The Green Economy is progressively being recognized as a significant tool to realize sustainable development. The concept is already adopted by several countries around the world. In Egypt, one of the major policy objectives is to achieve sustainable development with an emphasis on employment generation, poverty reduction, social equity, and environmental integrity for various sectors of the economy. The country’s “Sustainable Development Strategy toward 2030” focuses on increasing self-sufficiency with regard to the agricultural products that add much to consumption, such as wheat and maize, with the objective of making the most of the water and land resources in a sustainable way.

