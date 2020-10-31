Agricultural Surfactant Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

“Agricultural Surfactant Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Agricultural Surfactant market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Rising Demand for Food and Shrinking Land Driving the Market

The global population is increasing exponentially and every day nearly 200,000 people are getting added to the world food demand. According to the US population division, the world’s human population has increased nearly fourfold in the past 100 years, and it is projected to reach 9.2 billion by 2050. Supplying food to this growing population has become a global threat. Farmland per capita in 2030 is expected to decrease to 1800 m² from 2,200 m² in 2005. Making the scenario worse, various crop pests are causing 10%-16% of global crop losses annually. Therefore, to meet the global food demand, crop protection is the key strategy adopted by farmers. The demand for crop protection chemicals is further driving the market for agricultural surfactants.

North America Dominates the Agricultural Surfactant Market

North America holds the largest part of the agricultural surfactant market at 35%. The region is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period, especially with the aim of the various government initiatives to increase yield and maintain a continuous supply of raw materials for the food, feed, and biofuel industries.

Market Overview:

The global market for agricultural surfactants was valued at USD 1.45 billion in 2018, and it is estimated to go up to a value of USD 2.19 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

– BASF and Ecover are the two top surfactant manufactures, who have ventured into the biosurfactant market. This may help both the companies to increase production and stabilize the prices of their products.

– The recent trend of high demand for environment-friendly surfactants has encouraged companies to increase their research in the field. Dow Corning launched their new product- “silicone surfactant”, which enhances the performance of the active products in herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, foliar nutrients, and plant growth regulators, to provide effective crop protecti Key Manufacturers Like

