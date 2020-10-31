Warehouse Fumigants Market Development, Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Warehouse Fumigants market” and its expanding nature. The Warehouse Fumigants market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Warehouse Fumigants market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Warehouse Fumigants market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Warehouse Fumigants market have also been involved in the study.

Key Market Trends:

Increased Need for Pest Control

The largest natural threat to the safe storage and distribution of grains is insect infestation in the pest control industry. However, tools like fumigation are more effective in controlling pest infestations and are more effective, as compared to structural and warehouse fumigation. It is anticipated that due to climate changes, like an increase in temperature, the insect population is going to increase in the future, leading to increased dependence on the usage of fumigants. In order to control insects in commodities and export materials, fumigation is one of the general methods, which is adopted widely across emerging countries. Globally, phosphine and methyl bromide are the two common fumigants, which are used for stored product protection.

North America Dominates the Global Market

North America contributes a significant share of global warehouse fumigant consumption with a 33.8% share in 2018, with the and Canada accounting for around 80% of the regional market. North America is a major market for agriculture fumigants, with over 250 authorized products available in the main countries of the and Canada. The major commodities using fumigants for both warehouse and soil application in the region are, corn, rice, barley, potato, tomato, wheat, strawberry, cabbage, etc. Due to very low export and storage capacities of countries like including Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Jamaica and others, the growth rate and market share are expected to remain constant, until regulatory ban or stringent regulations on the usage of warehouse fumigants are brought into effect.

