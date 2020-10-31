Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market Precise Outlook 2020- Box, Inc., Citrix Systems, Dropbox Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Google, Inc. (Alphabet Inc.), IBM Corporation

The Global Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market Research Report Forecast 2020 – 2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). It provides an in-depth study of the Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) market by using SWOT analysis. This gives a complete analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The global enterprise file synchronization and sharing market was valued at USD 4.23 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 16.99 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 26.3%, during the period of 2020-2025.

Top Key Players in the Global Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market: Box, Inc., Citrix Systems, Dropbox Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Google, Inc. (Alphabet Inc.), IBM Corporation, BlackBerry Limited, VMware Inc. (Dell Technologies), Thru Inc., SugarSync Inc. (j2 Global Inc.), Qnext Corp., Acronis Inc., CTERA Networks Inc.

Enterprise file synchronization and sharing (EFSS) is a software service that enables organizations to synchronize and share documents, photos, videos, and files in a secure manner. The demand for additional requirements to remotely access substantial assets and files has been increasing. The status quo for the remote workforce is to access the files through low-resolution proxies or by having to download multiple files that can be of large sizes. A few companies have been launching new products offering file sharing and synchronization for remote access to capture the trend for remote access of large file assets.

– Increasing adoption of BYOD Policy is driving the market. The growing trends of the mobile workforce and digital workplace have been driving the markets growth positively. File sharing and synchronization tools have become an essential productivity-enabling resource for increasingly mobile information workers, driven by the BYOD policy. According to Cisco, BYOD-favoring companies annually save USD 350 per employee. Also, a survey conducted by IBM India among CIOs, CMOs, CTOs, and other decision-makers across various verticals indicated that about 57% of enterprises had been planning to invest in BYOD and mobile technology for their companies, while 67.4% expressed personal interest in owning this technology.

– Increasing demand for cloud-based integration drives the market. Cloud-based integration eliminates the need to maintain numerous on-premise and cloud-based information silos and enables authorized users to access business information across geographic locations. Therefore, many organizations have been switching to cloud-based integrated solutions from on-premise models. For instance, according to Spiceworks, State of IT Report, 2018, 50% of European organizations expect to spend more on hosted/cloud-based services compared to 2017. Europe had the highest adoption rate for cloud services, according to the data published by Bitglass at 84% in 2018.

– Further, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic virus across the world is anticipated to augment the demand for enterprise file synchronization and sharing, especially among the IT and telecom sectors, due to the feasibility of employees work from home. This has significantly driven the demand for solutions offering safer enterprise file access, synchronization, and sharing. As a result of the WFH onslaught, IGEL has been witnessing stepped-up sales, providing tens of thousands of seats in the past several weeks for IGELs Linux OS connected to VMware, Citrix Systems, Microsoft, and Amazon, along with unprecedented demand for its UD Pocket offering. Also, according to IGEL, Europe has been witnessing the cultural shock of moving to WFH more than the United States because six out of 10 people in Europe have never worked from home.

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Asia-Pacific to Witness a Significant Growth

– Asia-Pacific is expected to be one of the fastest-growing markets for EFSS, owing to the growing economies and major tech dominant nations, such as China, India, South Korea, Japan, and Singapore. China holds a significant demand for electronics and consumer electronics devices, and it is also a semiconductor manufacturing hub. For instance, according to the National Bureau of Statistics China, the countrys revenue from consumer electronics in February 2020 was valued at CNY 80.52 billion. This has given rise to the data generated in the sector, with the implementation of Big Data solutions.

– Further, in China, major outside tech companies either find less user base or are blocked by the government-operated firewalls. For instance, Dropbox is blocked in China and cannot be accessed with local internet in the country. However, local tech companies such as Nutstore, Nihao cloud, among others, are offering their products in the country.

– Furthermore, another influencing economy in the region is India, one of the largest and fastest-growing economies in the world. The country is home to one of the largest markets for smart devices. According to the Department of Commerce, the country had an electronic product import value of INR 3881.5 billion in 2019.

– Major vendors, such as Microsoft, Dropbox, Citrix, Google, and IBM, already have their presence significantly in the country. Moreover, these organizations are offering India specific features and pricing on their services to gain a foothold in the growing IT space. For instance, Dropbox made changes to its prices in India and is offering new capabilities, such as full-text search and Dropbox Smart Sync.

– Further, Japan is another prominent player in the region, and vendors are expanding their presence slowly in the country as well. For instance, Dropbox expanded storage capabilities to business customers in Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. Also, recently, Konica Minolta launched the dokoni Sync & Share EFSS solution based on Linux offering mobile and cloud access to documents. The solution includes services enabling the organizations to distribute documents and manage content from mobile devices while keeping previous document versions intact and keeping track of contributor information reliably.

– In addition, in November 2019, QNAP officially released a new file-based cloud gateway application that integrates multiple public cloud services for enterprises that require hybrid cloud storage environments. The QNAP HybridMount File-based Cloud Gateway allows QNAP NAS users to access cloud storage with standard protocols (including SMB, FTP, AFP, NFS, and WebDAV).

– June 2020 – Jordan Kuwait Bank implemented Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops across its 64 branches throughout Jordan and Cyprus. The solutions allow it to remain operational and offer financial services to its SME and corporate customers to manage critical imports and continue trading seamlessly while the country remains in lockdown.

– May 2020 – Box Inc. introduced the All-New Box experience to power increased productivity and collaboration. The All-New Box experience features a simplified, redesigned user interface that enables personal productivity by making it easier to navigate Box than ever before.

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

