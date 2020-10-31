Asia-Pacific Cold Chain Logistics Market Size, Status and Business Growth 2020 to 2025 -United Parcel Service of America, OOCL Logistics Ltd., JWD Infologistics Public Company Ltd, Nichirei Logistics Group Inc.

The Asia-Pacific Cold Chain Logistics Market Research Report Forecast 2020 – 2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). It provides an in-depth study of the Asia-Pacific Cold Chain Logistics market by using SWOT analysis. This gives a complete analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The market for cold chain logistics in the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 11% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Top Key Players in the Asia-Pacific Cold Chain Logistics Market: United Parcel Service of America, OOCL Logistics Ltd., JWD Infologistics Public Company Ltd, Nichirei Logistics Group Inc., SCG Logistics Management Company Limited, X2 Logistics Network ( X2 GROUP), AIT Worldwide Logistics Inc., CWT PTE. LIMITED (CWT International Ltd.), SF Express, CJ Rokin Logistics

Key Market Trends

Pharmaceutical sector growth in Japan

Japan is one of the largest pharmaceutical markets in the world, especially due to its ageing population. It is also among the major producers and importers of advanced medical facilities backed by the active government initiatives for the promotion of generic drugs.

The countrys native biologics sector has now gained the second position after the USA. Coupled with the governments focus on supporting lower-cost copycat products, this entails a huge opportunity for bio-similars. While innovative drugmakers have long benefited from generous exclusivity periods in Japan, the country is catching up with other mature markets in terms of generics penetration, with a rapidly increasing share of the market held by copycats. The confidence of the system is reflected by the fact that domestic drugmakers are increasingly going global with their products, with the share of overseas sales of the top Japanese companies rising steadily increasing the demand for cold chain storage and transportation facilities.

Growing Consumption and Omnichannel Distribution of Groceries

Asia caters a growing middle-class population, generating a robust demand for high-quality groceries. The Asia-Pacific grocery imports were valued at USD 373 billion in 2018 by the International Trade Centre, with imports of high-value items growing especially rapidly. This growing consumption is being facilitated by the expansion of omnichannel distribution. The rapid improvement in delivery speed, especially in countries like Korea and China with major online grocery platforms such as JD.com offering same-day or under 24 hour delivery in top tier cities.

In China, Japan and Korea, omnichannel grocery distribution has been rapidly expanding, while players in Australia, India and Southeast Asia are also penetrating this field. Recent examples of major expansions in the region include HKTV mall (Hong Kong), Coupang (Korea), BigBasket (India) and JD.com (China). Alongside, the traditional supermarkets are also setting up stores in consumer-centric areas in response to the demand for convenience and changes in the population structure. These facilities all require extensive cold storage infrastructure not only to keep the perishable stock fresh but also be able to transport it easily without any food loss, wastage and quality concerns.

