India Freight And Logistics Market 2020-2025 | By Top Key Companies Deutsche Post DHL Group, Fedex Trade Networks Transport and Brokerage Private Limited

The India Freight And Logistics Market Research Report Forecast 2020 – 2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). It provides an in-depth study of the India Freight And Logistics market by using SWOT analysis. This gives a complete analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The India Freight and Logistics Market are estimated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 6% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players in the India Freight And Logistics Market: Deutsche Post DHL Group, Fedex Trade Networks Transport and Brokerage Private Limited, Kuehne + Nagel Private Limited, Expeditors International (India) Private Limited, Agility Logistics Private Limited, Panalpina World Transport (India) Private ltd

Get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202151892/india-freight-and-logistics-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?mode=69

Key Market Trends

Increase in Road Infrastructure:

India is setting new standards for Green Highways, Cabinet recently approved up-gradation and rehabilitation works for a total length of 780 kilometers of national highways across the country. The national highways span over states of Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. The unique roadways infrastructure project will involve green cover and utilization of reusable material while laying roads. The total cost of the governments mega Green Highway project is INR 7662.47 crore which also involves a loan component of INR 3500 crore or USD 500 million. The World Bank will provide the loan under the Green National Highways Corridor Project (GNHCP).

The Government of India (GoI) is planning to expand the national highway network to over 200,000 km. The Government launched the Bharatmala Pariyojana, which aims to build 66,100 km of economic corridors, border, and coastal roads, and expressways to boost the highway network. It is envisaged that the program will provide 4-lane connectivity to 550 districts, increase vehicular speed by 20-25% and reduce the supply chain costs by 5-6%. The first phase of the programme will bring in USD 82 bn investments by 2022 for the development of 34,800 km of highways.

E-commerce driving the logistics Industry:

With growing internet penetration, internet users in India are expected to increase from 445.96 million in 2017, to 829 million by 2021. In December 2018, internet subscribers in India stood at 604.21 million people.

Each month, India is adding approximately 10 million daily active internet users to the internet community supporting the e-commerce industry, which is the highest rate in the world. Online shoppers in India are expected to reach 220 million by 2025.

The effect that the global COVID – 19 outbreak, and the Indian lockdown that followed, the Indian eCommerce sector has benefited from the lockdown so far. Indians can no longer go to supermarkets or malls and have moved quickly to getting daily products numbers online, online shopping to grow even faster in the coming months

Grab Your Report at an Impressive 30% Discount! Please click Here @

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202151892/india-freight-and-logistics-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/discount?mode=69

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The India Freight And Logistics Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the India Freight And Logistics Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and Market development rate, and figure and so on. This report additionally Present a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Buy Full Reports:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/07202151892?mode=su?mode=69

Customization of this Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please contact our sales professional ([email protected]), we will ensure you obtain the report which works for your needs.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

ABOUT US:

Market Insights Reports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. Market Insights Reports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

Email: [email protected] | [email protected]