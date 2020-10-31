AI Software Market 2020 by Technology, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

The Global AI Software Market Research Report Forecast 2020 – 2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). It provides an in-depth study of the AI Software market by using SWOT analysis. This gives a complete analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The AI software market in the legal industry is projected to register a growth of over 28% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Top Key Players in the Global AI Software Market: Luminance Technologies Ltd., ROSS Intelligence Inc., Kira Inc., IBM Corporation, LexisNexis Group Inc., CS Disco Inc., Thomson Reuters Corporation, Veritone Inc., Casetext Inc, Neota Logic Inc., Brainspace Corporation

Get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153537/ai-software-market-in-legal-industry-growth-trends-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?mode=69

Overview:

The law firms have always been at the forefront of using emerging technological advancements for productivity, efficiency enhancements, and artificial intelligence (AI) to play an integral role in supporting such initiatives. AI is becoming the next big technology for law firms. The legal sector is witnessing increased utility in its application owing to the developments and the computing capacity improvement in NLP, neural networks & chips.

– The market studied is witnessing an increase in the adoption of artificial intelligence-based solutions to the efficient management of the entire legal process. For example, in-house legal departments spend 50% of their time reviewing contracts even as necessary as a non-disclosure agreement, creating bottlenecks and slowing down business and deals. AI is helping lawyers focus their review on each contracts relevant segments, saving a significant amount of lawyer-hours.

– Rising demand for automation in applications like eDiscovery, contract review and management, case prediction, and compliance are boosting the markets growth. The automation in contract management enhances the sales teams ability to finalize deals, improves relationships with customers, and impacts many other areas of an organization to enable companies to realize tangible value.

– According to a survey of near to 100 law firms by real estate giant CBRE, 48% of firms are already using AI software in their businesses, and 41% have immediate plans to implement the same. The survey also found 61% of the companies are using AI to generate and review legal documents, 47% for due diligence purposes, and 42% for research.

– According to the 2020 Legal Analytics Study conducted by LexisNexis, about 92% of the law firms are planning to increase their adoption of AI for analytics in the next 12 months. This is majorly driven by competitive pressures such as the need to excel in the business (57%), and client expectations (56%). The survey also found that about 73% of the companies are already using AI to gain competitive insights on opposing counsel, parties, judges. About 59% and 48% of the companies are using AI to determine case assessment and case strategy, respectively.

– The COVID-19 challenge is unprecedented, both for the economy and for aspects of the legal system. Law-firms has to prepare for a wide range of scenarios, the likelihood of which will depend on the efficient implementation of public-health- and economic-policy interventions.

– With the increasing economic crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the increasing shareholders litigations, supplier disputes will create opportunities for the legal industry players in the future. Furthermore, distressed debt, intellectual property, and force majeure disputes will drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

Regional Analysis for Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global AI Software market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Grab Your Report at an Impressive 30% Discount! Please click Here @

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153537/ai-software-market-in-legal-industry-growth-trends-forecasts-2020-2025/discount?mode=69

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global AI Software Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the AI Software Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and Market development rate, and figure and so on. This report additionally Present a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Buy Full Reports:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/07202153537?mode=su?mode=69

Customization of this Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please contact our sales professional ([email protected]), we will ensure you obtain the report which works for your needs.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

ABOUT US:

Market Insights Reports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. Market Insights Reports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

Email: [email protected] | [email protected]